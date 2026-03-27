Improved Bafana share spoils with Panama in Durban

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Bafana Bafana attacker Oswin Appollis fights for the ball with a player from Panama during their friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

A highly improved Bafana Bafana played to an entertaining 1-1 draw with Panama during their international friendly at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday.

Going into the match, Bafana coach Hugo Broos asked his players to play attacking football and they responded positively in front of a good Durban crowd.

They will do it again on Tuesday at the Cape Town Stadium, as they both continue preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup to be co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada in June.

Broos will be satisfied with the vastly improved performance but rue the fact that attackers Lyle Foster, Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis missed numerous inviting opportunities.

Had Foster, Moremi and Appollis been more ruthless in front of goal, Bafana could have won this game by a bigger margin to boost morale.

Broos started the match without Mbekezeli Mbokazi and Bongokuhle Hlongwane who arrived in the country on Tuesday after a long haul flight from the US.

His first team list since the 2-1 loss to Cameroon in the last 16 stage of the Africa Cip of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, Broos started with a new central defensive pairing of Ime Okon and Khulumane Ndamane.

In the midfield, the Belgian mentor started with vastly experienced Themba Zwane in the playmaking role and left on-form Relebohile Mofokeng on the bench.

Elsewhere, he went with regulars Ronwen Williams, Mudau, Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Moremi, Appolis and Foster who were in Morocco.

One of the first notable chances of the match fell for Appollis in the 18th minute but he was denied by Panama goalkeeper Luis Mejía after Bafana put together a delightful attacking move.

South Africa were on the front foot but were let down by poor finishing as Forster was thwarted by alert Mejía after a defensive mistake by defender Martín Krug.

Bafana were punished for their wastefulness in front of goal when Édgar Bárcenas beat Williams with a powerful shot after he was given space with five minutes remaining to the break.

Panama were forced into an early change when Mejía left the field with injury and was replaced by Orlando Mosquera who was called into action immediately by Forster and Mokoena.

Mosquera had to react quick to deny Forster and a few minutes later stretched at full length to parry Mokoena’s trademark thunderous shot over the crossbar.

Bafana came back from the break with more purpose and they equalised after 49th minutes when Appolis beat Mosquera after he connected with a header from Mudau.

There was a loud cheer from the stands on the hour mark when crowd favourites Mofokeng and Jayden Adams were introduced for Zwane and Sithole.

In the 70th minutes, Broos rang more changes by bringing Orlando Pirates teammates Thalente Mbatha and Evidence Makgopa for Mokoena and Forster.

Panama nearly retook the lead but a close range shot by César Yanis ricocheted off Williams’ upright and flew for safety after Okon was caught in possession.

There was time for rare opportunities for Thabang Matuludi and Samukele Kabini in the closing stages as they replaced Mudau and Modiba.

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