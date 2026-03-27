Italy one win away from World Cup after blanking Northern Ireland

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Sandro Tonali of Italy celebrates a goal during the Fifa World Cup 2026 qualifiers knockout playoffs against Northern Ireland.

Italy finally cleared its first hurdle in the World Cup playoffs and has one more game to win to avoid missing the competition for the third consecutive time.

The four-time World Cup champions beat Northern Ireland 2-0 on Thursday night in Bergamo, getting a breakthrough goal from Sandro Tonali early in the second half before Tonali helped create the insurance marker for Moise Kean.

Tonali opened the scoring in the 56th minute with a half-volley that settled Italy’s nerves, and the Azzurri were largely in control from there.

In the 80th, Tonali sprayed a crossfield pass to Kean, who took a clean touch and slid a low finish home to double the lead.

We put in a good performance. This should be a confidence boost for Tuesday. — Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso

“After taking the lead, we cleared our minds,” Italy coach Gennaro Gattuso said.

“We put in a good performance. This should be a confidence boost for Tuesday.

“We have to win. We have no other choice.”

Italy’s next step is a winner-take-all final on Tuesday against Bosnia and Herzegovina, which advanced by beating Wales 4-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw in Cardiff.

A victory would send Italy to the 2026 World Cup in the US, Canada and Mexico, and finally end a qualifying drought that began with playoff failures in 2018 and 2022.

Field Level Media