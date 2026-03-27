Lebitso minimises limited game time at Pirates

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Orlando Pirates defender Thabiso Lebitso not concerned by lack of game time at the club.

Orlando Pirates full-back Thabiso Lebitso has downplayed his recent game time struggles, insisting the team comes first as they push to win what would be their first league title since the 2011/12 season.

Lebitso was Pirates’ first choice right-back at the start of the current campaign, but he’s since fallen down the pecking order behind Kamogelo Sebelebele and Deano van Rooyen.

Injuries are also partly to blame for Lebitso’s recent struggles for game time.

“When you are playing for Orlando Pirates, it’s important to support the next one playing at that particular time, so when I was playing regularly at the start of the season it was my time,” Lebitso said during Pirates’ visit at the Zodwa Khoza Foundation Centre in Diepkloof, Soweto, this week.

“Obviously when we want to win the league, we need to work together, so whoever plays, whoever the coach selects, it’s important for me to support him.

We have eight games to play and the title race is not done yet. We won 6-0 now and it’s a different perspective. It’s a marathon and we push as much as we can — Thabiso Lebitso

“We want to win the league, and the league is a marathon, so we will need everyone. It’s not really about who plays. Whoever is playing should do their job wholeheartedly and if you are not playing, you should wait for your chance.”

Pirates are back at the top of the table after humiliating TS Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium last Sunday in their last match.

Bucs had played a 1-all draw at home to Siwelele the previous weekend, prompting people to doubt their title credentials.

Lebitso feels there’s a long way to go before the title race is decided, revealing they didn’t pay attention to the outside noise that ensued after the Siwelele draw.

“As I’ve said, the league is a marathon, so obviously we have hiccups here and there. Looking at what people were saying [after they drew against Siwelele at home], I don’t think that was important for us to pay attention to it,” Lebitso said.