POLL | How do you feel about Soweto derby moving to accommodate music festival?

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Pule Mmodi of Kaizer Chiefs is tackled by Kamogelo Sebelebele of Orlando Pirates as Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou looks on during the Betway Premiership Soweto derby at the FNB Stadium in Nasrec earlier this month.

The rescheduling of next month’s Soweto derby at FNB Stadium to accommodate the Ultra Music Festival at the Nasrec Expo Centre has sparked a debate among football fans.

The soccer match between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs was scheduled for April 25 but has been moved by a day to prevent potential chaos.

Having two major events in the area would pose a serious risk for traffic congestion and crowd control problems.

The derby would have clashed directly with the music festival, which features major international acts and is expected to attract more than 20,000 attendees. Logistically, the festival took precedence as the venue was booked more than a year in advance.

While some football fans expressed discomfort with the move, arguing that it disrupts the traditional Saturday derby experience, others noted that shifting the match to the next day was the most logical and safest solution for everyone involved.