Williams wants Bafana to make up for poor Afcon and return to top gear for World Cup

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Bafana Bafana captain Ronwen Williams says they must let go of the ghost of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco by getting back to their best, starting with back-to-back friendlies against Panama.

Bafana take on the Central Americans in two 2026 Fifa World Cup preparation matches at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday (7pm) and Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday.

Speaking as they wrapped up their preparations, Williams said players went through a period of introspection after an unsatisfactory Afcon, where they were dumped out in the last 16 stage by Cameroon.

Bafana made it to the knockout stages, but their group stage performances were not impressive, and recently coach Hugo Broos said some players lacked the right attitude.

Williams challenged players who have been selected to this important camp to rectify things that went wrong at Afcon, so they can go to the tournament in the US, Mexico and Canada with renewed confidence.

Casting his mind back to earlier in the year, Williams said it was painful over the past few months as they reflected on what went wrong in Morocco.

“It is good to be back in camp again. We had to wait for three months to get back together,” he said in Durban as they wrapped up their preparations.

“It was a painful three months because of the Afcon disappointment. There was a lot of reflection that was done, with a lot of guys having to go and check where we got it wrong in terms of identity as a team.

“It was a painful moment, but we have had a good chat with the coach and the technical team over the last few days. You can see the team is slowly coming back, and the identity and the energy is there.

“It has been amazing at training, so hopefully we can keep that and learn from Afcon by growing and getting better.”

Williams added that when they arrived at camp, players and coaches had discussions on how to bring back the old Bafana values that made them successful in the past.

“The talk we had was to bring the team back and go back to the values that made us successful over the last two years.

“Now is the time to show that we learned our lessons. It was hard because expectations were high. The disappointment that we had in Morocco was evident in the players.

“Players took a long time to feel normal again because they had high expectations. Now is the time to get the trust back from the coach because we let him down.”

TimesLIVE