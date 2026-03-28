Bafana coach Broos rues missed opportunities but happy with performance

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Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos talks to attacker Evidence Makgopa during the friendly match against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

Bafana Bafana have reached a critical stage of their 2026 Fifa World Cup preparations, and coach Hugo Broos is not going to continue experimenting.

South Africa dished out an improved performance in their 1-1 draw with Panama in the first of two friendly matches at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, and he is not going to make too many chances in Cape Town on Tuesday.

His starting line-up in Durban was made up mostly of players who were at the last Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, such as Ronwen Williams, Aubrey Modiba, Khuliso Mudau, Teboho Mokoena, Sphephelo Sithole, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, and Lyle Forster.

The only notable omission from the starting line-up was defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi because of a long-haul flight from the US, but he is going to reclaim his position in the heart of the defence.

That’s where Broos has a tough decision to make regarding who makes way for Mbokazi at central defence between Ime Okon and Khulumane Ndamane.

The other scenario is starting the second match with a new defensive pairing of Mbokazi and Nkosinathi Sibisi, and in the midfield there is a possibility of Broos replacing Sithole with Jayden Adams.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos rue missed chances but happy with performance.



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“There won’t be a lot of changes in Cape Town,” he said after the share of the spoils with Panama, adding that he is not going to rest Sundowns players.

“I know the Sundowns have an overloaded programme, and that is not my problem because I have to prepare for the World Cup.

“If we have a disappointing World Cup, people are not going to say it is because the coach saved Sundowns players during preparations.

“Sundowns have 35 players, and they can make changes in the PSL. They will have a replacement for players such as Mudau or Modiba, so I don’t see the problem.”

Asked to reflect on the match, Broos said players responded with a strong performance, but he was not happy with the many chances they missed.

“Everyone can agree that we played a good game and we dominated Panama for 90 minutes. It was only from two mistakes we made, and they had chances from that.

“For their first goal, we just had to kick that ball into the stands, but we played too nicely. I told players at half time there is nothing wrong with kicking the ball out when you are under pressure.

“Their second chance was in the second half, where we again played too soft, and those were the only two moments we were in danger for the rest of the match.

“If I counted well, I think we had nine chances in this match, and that’s the only negative thing from the match. We didn’t score enough goals compared with the chances we created.”

Everyone can agree that we played a good game and we dominated Panama for 90 minutes. — Bafana coach Hugo Broos

Broos was happy with the way they controlled the match.

“For the rest, it was good football, good combinations, using the space well, creating chances, and I am happy with the performance. It was a big difference from what we saw at Afcon in Morocco.

“If we can play the same game as today [Friday] on Tuesday, I think we can say we have the Bafana team that we know and it’s enthusiastic. I am happy for the players to have made a good performance.

“On Tuesday, I just hope we play the same game. We must play at a high level; we must play good football and not only when we have the ball but also fight when we lose the ball.

“I hope we can do it for the second time, and that will be good for us because these are preparation matches for the World Cup. The result is not so important, but the performance is.

“I don’t want to lose two games, and players proved and showed again that they also see the same thing that I am thinking.”

TimesLIVE