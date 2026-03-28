BBK UNPLUGGED | Okon more South African than Issa and Somma

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The outcry against Ime Okon is a storm in a teacup outrage, an unnecessary controversy that highlights a heightened sense of self-hate, says the writer.

There is a strong sentiment among many South Africans against foreign nationals in the country. The influx of immigrants to the country in the southern tip of the African continent is overwhelming for citizens confronted by a tide of domestic challenges.

Those who come here illegally exploit our porous borders, which have more holes than Swiss cheese. Their entry is made easier by elements of the border management authorities who breathe corruption for oxygen and home affairs officials whose conduct is one with corruption.

That toxic cocktail leaves a bitter taste in the mouths of locals who regard immigrants as irritants and manifests malevolence against non-South Africans.

The anti-foreign sentiment is further fuelled by those illegal immigrants who chose to be miscreants, shooting decibels of opposition to their presence to vociferous levels.

A footballer finds himself at the receiving end of these ill feelings. Ime Okon’s late father being Nigerian renders him neither foreign nor ineligible for Bafana Bafana selection. Born in Florida, west of Johannesburg, he was carried in the womb of South African woman Mapula Maria Mautlwa.

The outcry against Okon is a storm in a teacup outrage, an unnecessary controversy that highlights a heightened sense of self-hate.

Because he was born here, grew up here, played football here, Okon is more South African than Issa and Somma combined

One wonders whether those taking umbrage at Hugo Broos selecting Okon were not born in the early 2000s or were already discerning adults currently feigning convenient amnesia. They never polluted the air with verbal diarrhea when players they’d never seen kick the pigskin were chosen for Bafana. If they did, the stink smelled like roses.

Such hatred was not hurled at Germiston-born Pierre Issa of Lebanese origin, who left the country at 11 when his father pitched his tent in France for business.

Whether his South African blood was stirred by Bafana qualifying for the 1998 World Cup as he made his debut in November 1997 is a subject for another day. Fact is he went on to earn 47 caps because he is South African.

Such attacks were not aimed at David Somma. While he was born in Johannesburg, he moved with his parents to the US when he was 12, and, like Issa, never played for local teams.

The then 25-year-old striker of Italian origin was an American reject. He only availed himself for Bafana after Bob Bradley snubbed him for the Stars and Stripes. He had revenge on his mind before his Bafana debut against the US in 2010. “The United States didn’t show much interest in me, so I’d love to get on the field and destroy them,” he said boldly in his first interview in South Africa.

Because he was born here, grew up here, played football here, Okon is more South African than Issa and Somma combined.

You may find that the zealots were among those who championed nonstarter campaigns to convince Uruguayan Gaston Sirino and Brazilian Lucas Ribeiro to switch nationality to be eligible for Bafana.

Abantu bahlezi bekhuluma [people will always talk], but at the end of the day, I know where my heart is. I’ve played for South Africa in the Cosafa Cup. South Africa is home to me. I don’t know anything besides South Africa … noma bangangibiza [even if they call me], kusekhaya lapha [this is home] — Ime Okon

We’re natives of a nation that boasts a record four-time Rugby World Cup-winning team built of players drawn from different parts of the world.

By their logic, Tendai Mtawarira would not have activated his beast mode and become a World Cup-winning Bok capped 159 times because not only was he born in Harare, he has Zimbabwean parents.

Despite his Nigerian heritage, Okon’s loyalty to his country of birth is without question. The centre-back has never been caught in two minds about his identity and nationality. He rejected outright an attempt by the Nigeria Football Federation to make him a Super Eagle.

If he happens to be named by Hugo Broos in the 55 names of the provisional squad Safa must submit to Fifa before May 11, he’ll be fit for purpose. And if he makes the cut for the final 26-man squad to be submitted to the world football governing body, it will be because Broos would have satisfied himself that the boy is as good enough to do duty for the country as Mbekezeli Mbokazi is.

Whether he makes it to the World Cup or not, given his age, the 20-year-old right-footed Okon (born on September 3) can form a formidable long-term centre-back partnership with the left-footed Mbokazi, who is 16 days his senior.

“Abantu bahlezi bekhuluma [people will always talk], but at the end of the day, I know where my heart is. I’ve played for South Africa in the Cosafa Cup. South Africa is home to me. I don’t know anything besides South Africa … noma bangangibiza [even if they call me], kusekhaya lapha [this is home].”

His father was not a fugitive and self-proclaimed prophet with elaborate acting skills of walking on air. He was a father of a footballer, whose younger brother Udeme happens to be a medal-winning athlete on the international stage.