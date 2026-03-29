Bafana’s World Cup opponents Mexico draw with Portugal, Korea thrashed by Elephants

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Roberto Alvarado of Mexico (left) and Nuno Mendes of Portugal fight for the ball during an international friendly at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on Saturday.

Mexico and Portugal played out a 0-0 draw at Mexico City’s Estadio Azteca on Saturday in a friendly to mark the famous stadium’s reopening ahead of the World Cup.

The match, played in the early hours of Sunday morning South African time, doubled as a test event for the revamped stadium, drawing a festive crowd eager to sample the atmosphere ahead of the June 11 to July 19 global soccer showpiece, which Mexico is co-hosting with Canada and the US.

“It’s the best possible scenario, as I’ve said; to play here, you’ve got to have guts, because the fans are demanding and want to win and see good football,” Mexico coach Javier Aguirre said.

“The players gave it their all right to the end against Portugal, who are not an easy team. They’re a top-10 side, a really solid team.”

Goosebumps with the mythical Estadio Azteca plus the Mexican National Anthem. 🏟️🔊



AURA. 💚🤍❤️



pic.twitter.com/K7CPm4QmyP — All Fútbol MX 🇲🇽 (@AllFutbolMX) March 29, 2026

Mexico meet Bafana Bafana in the opening match of the World Cup at the Azteca on June 11. The clash is a rematch of the opening fixture when South Africa hosted the 2010 World Cup and Bafana drew 1-1 with Mexico at FNB Stadium.

Interestingly the same Mexican coach, legendary Aguirre, returned as coach of their national team from July 2024.

Bafana’s other 2026 World Cup Group A opponents, South Korea, were at the wrong end of a 4-0 hammering by Ivory Coast at Stadium MK in Milton Keynes on Saturday.

In Mexico City, Portugal’s Joao Felix went close in the 14th minute before Goncalo Ramos struck the post midway through the first half.

Parece que a Armando González se le pegó lo bueno y lo malo de Javier Hernández.



Lo que hubiera sido el Azteca si aquí caía el gol… pic.twitter.com/4uFDeALek9 — Alex Déleon (@RomeoTheCaster) March 29, 2026

The visitors continued to look the more dangerous side after the break, with Bruno Fernandes firing just wide.

Tensions briefly flared between Pedro Neto and Mexico’s Jesus Gallardo, while the introduction of Toluca’s Portuguese striker Paulinho was met with loud cheers from the home crowd.

“I think we had 10 shots on goal, which isn’t far off what we were aiming for,” Portugal coach Roberto Martinez said.

“What isn’t good is the number of shots on target; we lacked accuracy.

“Success or failure isn’t just about the score. There are many more factors at play these days. I think that, after 90 minutes, the team is better prepared for the World Cup.”

Amad’s assist for Ivory Coast’s 4th goal against South Korea #MUFC



pic.twitter.com/pidE2IixNY — MUFC Scoop (@MUFCScoop) March 28, 2026

Mexico almost claimed a late winner through substitute Armando Gonzalez but the forward’s header went wide.

Mexico, who were booed by sections of the crowd at the final whistle, face Belgium in another friendly on Tuesday, while Portugal take on the US the same day.

In the north of London, Ivory Coast dismantled South Korea.

The result bucked the decent results Korea have produced in a string of friendlies since September last year.

The Asians had won four out of six of those going into Saturday’s outing, drawing one, tough their one defeat had also been a heavy one, 5-0 against Brazil in October last year.

Like Bafana, the Ivorians are among the nine African countries who will compete at the World Cup.

🇨🇮🚨𝐂𝐇𝐑𝐈𝐒𝐓 𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐎(19) 𝐎𝐔𝐋𝐀𝐈 𝐈𝐒 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐍𝐄𝐗𝐓 𝐁𝐈𝐆 𝐅𝐎𝐎𝐓𝐁𝐀𝐋𝐋 𝐓𝐀𝐋𝐄𝐍𝐓 𝐅𝐑𝐎𝐌 𝐈𝐕𝐎𝐑𝐘 𝐂𝐎𝐀𝐒𝐓!😮‍💨



Inao(CM) does not lose ball has 83% Long Ball Accuracy Brilliant cameo Vs South Korea🪄



Man utd,PSG are linked to him👀pic.twitter.com/6eBcb8Uwnd — The Stat Guy (@The_Stat_Guy_10) March 28, 2026

Evann Guessand scuffed home the first goal in the 35th minute after being set up by debutant Martial Godo, who then scored the third himself from a rebound at a corner in the 62nd minute.

In between, Simon Adingra announced his return to the team with a rasping shot on the stroke of half time to make it 2-0.

He had been omitted from the Elephants’ squad for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco at the turn of the year, where the Ivorians were defending their title but went out in the quarterfinals.

Defender Wilfried Singo, another player back in the squad, side-footed the fourth goal with the last kick of the game.

The Ivorians face Scotland next at Everton’s Hill Dickinson Stadium in Liverpool on Tuesday. South Korea meet Austria in Vienna.

Bafana’s fourth Group A opponents will be the winners of a qualifying playoff Path D final being contested by Denmark and Czech Republic in Prague on Tuesday night (8.45pm SA time).

Those two teams won their semifinals on Thursday.