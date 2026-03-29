‘They have 35 players; they can rotate’, Broos refuses to rest Downs stars

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Themba Zwane of South Africa and Cristian Martínez of Panama during the international friendly match at Moses Mabhida Stadium on March 27 2026 in Durban.

Bafana Bafana mentor Hugo Broos has insisted that Mamelodi Sundowns’ congested fixture programme isn’t his problem, vowing he won’t rest the Brazilians’ key players in the second friendly against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm).

Bafana and Panama played to a 1-1 draw in the first meeting at Moses Mabhida Stadium on Friday, where Oswin Appollis was on target for the home side, cancelling out Édgar Bárcenas’ 23rd-minute strike three minutes into the second half.

Some have suggested that Broos rest Sundowns stars such as Ronwen Williams, Teboho Mokoena, Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba amid the Tshwane giants’ impending tight schedule that will see them play at least seven matches next month.

However, Broos has insisted that he won’t rest these Sundowns stars, who all started the first meeting with Panama, on Tuesday, highlighting that would compromise his preparations for the upcoming World Cup.

“There won’t be a lot of changes [on Tuesday], not at all. I know the Sundowns players have an overloaded programme, but OK, this isn’t my problem,” Broos emphasised.

“I have to prepare for the World Cup. If we have a disappointing World Cup, people won’t say, ‘Oh, coach, you saved Sundowns players’. Sundowns have enough players; they have 35 players, so they can certainly change in the PSL if Mokoena plays or Modiba plays or Mudau plays.

“They always win PSL games without them, so I don’t see the problem for them.”

The Belgian hopes Bafana can replicate the performance they put in on Friday when they meet Panama for the second time in the Mother City on Tuesday.

“I just hope that on Tuesday we play the same game [like they played on Friday]. We played a game on a high level; we played good football, modern football, not only when we had the ball but also when we lost the ball, so I hope we can do that for the second time after the first game,” Broos said.