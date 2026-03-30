Kusche downplays being among favourites for Comrades and Two Oceans

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Despite his impressive form this year and being mentioned among the favourites to win the Two Oceans half-marathon on April 12 and the Comrades Marathon in June, South African athlete George Kusche insists he is only concerned with running and not with people’s opinions about his chances.

The 27-year-old claimed victories at the Biogen Half-Marathon in Johannesburg in January and followed that by winning the Cape Peninsula Marathon to continue with his preparations for the Two Oceans and Comrades.

He also won the JP Morgan Corporate Challenge earlier this month to continue his impressive form this year.

“I’m not listening to outside influences, and I don’t really care what people think about whether I’m a favourite. I just love running,” Kusche said.

“I took a break for a week after the Cape Peninsula Marathon. I make sure I take a good break and don’t always do intense work. The focus is on the long run now.”

I’m going to do the Two Oceans half and Comrades — only those two races — until June. The Two Oceans is going to be a hard race, [but] my focus is on the Comrades — George Kusche

While he continues to prepare for the Comrades, Kusche said the reason he decided to run the half-marathon at Two Oceans and not the ultra was that he wants to run it hard.

“My training is definitely geared to longer things like the Comrades, but it is always important to be an all-round athlete,” he said.

“I feel if you can run a good 5k, 10k and half-marathon, they will build on each other.

“I’m going to do the Two Oceans half and Comrades — only those two races — until June. The Two Oceans is going to be a hard race, [but] my focus is on the Comrades.”

Kusche said he will run the Two Oceans ultra next year as he plans to improve his second-place finish of two years ago.

“I’m going to do my best, and we will see what will happen.”

Sowetan