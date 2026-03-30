LISTEN | Broos says World Cup squad almost decided

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SA head coach Hugo Broos addresses the media with captain Ronwen Williams at his side at Cape Town Stadium on March 30, 2026.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has revealed that his final Fifa World Cup squad is 75% done, insisting that even a poor performance against Panama in a preparatory game at a sold-out Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday would not change his mind.

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Bafana will get this year’s World Cup under way, facing one of the hosts, Mexico, in the Group A opener in Mexico City in what will be a repeat of the 2010 World Cup opener on June 11. SA’s other Group A opponents are South Korea and the winner of Tuesday’s European play-off between Denmark and Czechia.

“Let’s say 70% of the selection is already in my head,” Broos told a presser at Cape Town Stadium on Monday.

“Everything will also depend on the shape of players... maybe in the next three weeks they won’t play anymore at their teams or get injuries, but 75% of the team is already in my head and I will not change... not even if tomorrow we play a bad game.”

The Bafana coach also highlighted that there were still positions he needed to scrutinise before deciding the final team, albeit insisting Tuesday’s game against Panama won’t affect the “75%” he’s already decided to take to the World Cup.

“There are still some positions that I want to see in the next few weeks before I make my choice. On the other hand again, we played a very good game on Friday and let’s hope that we can confirm that tomorrow again,” Broos said.

Bafana and Panama played to a 1-all draw in the first friendly in Durban on Friday. The Bafana coach has promised to give the people of Cape Town a “nice evening” to repay them for making this fixture a sold-out affair.

“It will be a full house tomorrow, so that means people are still believing in the team that has given them, in the past three, four years, fantastic performances. We are ready to give them [the fans] a nice evening,” Broos said.

Tuesday’s friendly against Panama kicks off at 7.30pm.

Sowetan