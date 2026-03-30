Tussle for centreback spots as Bafana meet Panama in second World Cup warm-up

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Mbekezeli Mbokazi during the warm-ups for Bafana Bafana's international friendly against Panama at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos’ selections at centreback in their second friendly against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm) will be closely watched as a battle emerges for that position ahead of the 2026 World Cup.

South Africa drew 1-1 against the Central Americans in the first game in Durban on Friday night, in a two-match series against the 33rd-ranked outfit that is serving as crucial build-up to the World Cup.

Bafana are returning to the World Cup for the first time since hosting the showpiece in 2010 and first time as qualifiers since South Korea and Japan in 2002. Broos’ team play the opening game of the 2026 tournament against co-hosts Mexico City on June 11 in a fascinating rematch of the 1-1 kickoff fixture draw at FNB Stadium in Africa’s first World Cup in 2010.

Panama were selected for the final Fifa date before the World Cup because of their purported regional similarities in style of play to Mexico, who co-host the World Cup with Canada and the US.

Bafana coach Hugo Broos rue missed chances but happy with performance.



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Two 22-year-old centrebacks, Khulumani Ndamane, of Mamelodi Sundowns and Hannover 96’s Ime Okon, put in a good shift at the back at Moses Mabhida Stadium.

South Africa’s most exciting central defensive prospect in decades, 20-year-old Mbekezeli Mbokazi, did not feature on Friday as Broos was concerned about the mileage and jet lag the former Orlando Pirates star experienced returning from duty at Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer.

He seems sure to start in Cape Town and again at Estadio Azteca in June. With the coach praising the especially the performance of Ndamane in Durban, but also a bright debut of Okon, that could leave Pirates veteran Nkosinathi Sibisi, a target of criticism as Bafana disappointed with a last 16 exit at the Africa Cup of Nations in January, playing for his position if fielded on Tuesday.

While his team could not win in Durban despite enjoying dominance, Broos felt they put in a solid all-round shift that might hold promise towards the World Cup opener against a Mexico who drew 1-1 with Portugal in the reopening of the revamped 80,000-seat Azteca on Saturday. The coach was pleased with both young centrebacks.

“The whole team played a very good game, and also Ndamane and Okon,” he said.

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“Ndamane had already played a few friendly games but for Okon it was his first game. I think both played very well.

“Ndamane played a few very good passes, certainly in the second half. He put players almost alone in front of the [Panama] keeper and this is something I wanted to see.

“I told him before the game I wanted to again see the Ndamane who was concentrated and focused on the game and he showed he could do that.”

Burnley striker Lyle Foster missed some good chances. Broos, though, was happy the former Pirates centre-forward responded to the coach’s plea to show more movement and aggression in attack.

“For me Lyle is a very good striker but sometimes a bit lazy in the game.

So [chuckling], Lyle was tired after an hour or 70 minutes, but OK, I like it more what he did on that 70 minutes than being angry or frustrated that he did not move enough — Hugo Broos

“I told him a few days ago we need someone who moves more and puts the defenders under pressure more. In the first half [in Durban] he created some moments but in the second half much better.

“When Lyle moves a lot, he’s quick, he’s strong, he can be more dangerous than when he’s waiting for the ball. I know he’s strong with his feet too; he doesn’t lose many balls, but that is not our game.

“We don’t play with someone in attack who keeps the ball and then players are moving around them. We play football that needs movement and also from the strikers.

“So [chuckling], Lyle was tired after an hour or 70 minutes, but OK, I like it more what he did in that 70 minutes than being angry or frustrated that he did not move enough.”

South Korea and either Czech Republic or Denmark, who play a final playoff qualifier in Prague on Tuesday, complete Bafana’s World Cup Group A.

Panama have also qualified for Fifa’s first 48-team World Cup and are in Group L with England Croatia and Ghana.

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