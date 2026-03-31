Addo out as Ghana’s coach after Germany loss, 72 days before World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Deniz Undav scores Germany's winning goal in their international friendly win against Ghana at MHPArena in Stuttgart on Monday night.

Ghana have parted ways with coach Otto Addo, with 72 days remaining until the kickoff of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s football association announced on Tuesday.

The decision came a few hours following a 2-1 frinedly defeat by Germany in Stuttgart during their preparation for the tournament to be held in North America next summer. Ghana also lost 5-1 against Austria in Vienna on Friday.

“The Ghana Football Association has parted ways with the head coach of the senior men’s national team Black Stars, Otto Addo, effective immediately,” the country’s FA said.

Former Borussia Dortmund player Addo, appointed in March 2024, failed to qualify Ghana for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations despite having Premier League players Antoine Semenyo and Mohammed Kudus in his squad.

He won eight matches and lost nine in 22 games in charge.

What a goal from Germany. Deniz Undav makes 2-1 for Germany #GERGHA pic.twitter.com/CQZibyQQIl — A7 ™ (@_iia7ix) March 30, 2026

Ghana, who reached the World Cup for the fifth time, are in Group L with Croatia, England and Panama.

Germany forward Deniz Undav scored in the 88th minute to give them victory over Ghana, boosting his chances of making the World Cup squad.

Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann had raised eyebrows when in-form Undav was on the bench as they beat Switzerland 4-3 on Friday, but the VfB Stuttgart striker made the most of his second-half substitute appearance in front of a home crowd to bag the winner with a flick over the Ghana keeper.

Germany had taken the lead with a Kai Havertz penalty in first-half stoppage time and striker Nick Woltemade, who has struggled for form at Newcastle this season, hit the crossbar with a powerful header early in the second half.

GFA part ways with Otto Addo https://t.co/HXaoJNQUGh — 🇬🇭 Black Stars (@GhanaBlackstars) March 31, 2026

But it was the visitors who scored with their first chance after the break, substitute Abdul Fatawu tapping in after a fine run down the left and an assist from Derrick Koehn in the 70th.

Teenager Lennart Karl came close to scoring in the 86th but his low shot rolled narrowly wide. Instead it was local hero Undav, whose name fans had chanted since the first half, who grabbed the late winner.

The Germans, who have not reached a final in any major international tournament since winning their fourth World Cup in 2014 in Brazil, have been drawn in Group E with Ecuador, Curacao and Ivory Coast for the June 11 to July 19 tournament.

They play their opening World Cup match in Houston, Texas on June 14 against Curacao. Germany then travel to Toronto on June 20 to take on Ivory Coast before their last group game against Ecuador in New York on June 25.