Riemer eyes berth for Denmark as Bafana’s final Group A opponents to be decided

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Rasmus Hojlund and Gustav Isaksen celebrate winning their 2026 Fifa World Cup qualification Path D playoff semifinal against North Macedonia at Parken Stadium in Copenhagen, Denmark on Thursday.

Bafana Bafana’s remaining European 2026 World Cup Group A opponents will be confirmed on Tuesday night as Czech Republic and Denmark clash in a playoff final in Prague.

Denmark coach Brian Riemer described Tuesday’s high-stakes clash (8.45pm SA time) as the most significant fixture of his managerial career, with a victory booking a ticket to the upcoming World Cup.

Bafana, who play a second friendly preparation match against Panama at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm) after Friday’s 1-1 draw in Durban, meet Mexico in the opening game of the World Cup at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

The South Africans clash against the UEFA Path D playoff winner in Atlanta, Georgia in the US on June 18 and meet South Korea in Guadalupe, Mexico on June 24 in the World Cup also being co-hosted by Canada.

Tuesday’s match in Prague will determine if Denmark clinch a third consecutive World Cup appearance.

The Danes enter the final in high spirits after a 4-0 victory over North Macedonia in Thursday’s playoff semifinal. Czech Republic beat Northern Ireland 3-2 in their semifinal.

“Reaching a World Cup finals is something special and unique. It is an extraordinary experience that a manager might only encounter once in their career,” Riemer said on Monday.

However, Riemer was wary of the Czech threat from set-pieces with their attack led by striker Patrik Schick.

It is probably one of the biggest games I have played in my career so far — Rasmus Hojlund

“We have prepared for it and analysed them. We have great faith in our players, and set-pieces are also part of their daily routine at their clubs. However, we are aware that set-pieces are a major strength for the Czech Republic.”

Striker Rasmus Hojlund was confident of his teammates rising to the occasion.

“It is probably one of the biggest games I have played in my career so far,” he said.

“I am not exactly ancient yet, but I have still played a fair number of matches at a high level. There have been nerves, but it is about turning that into something positive.”