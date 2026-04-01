Bosnia’s Barbarez cool as ice after reaching World Cup in shootout with Italy

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Bosnia and Herzegovina's Nikola Katic and Dzenis Burnic celebrate qualifying for the FIFA World Cup after their playoff finals win agianst Italy at Bilino Polje Stadium in Zenica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on Tuesday night.

Bosnia coach Sergej Barbarez was the calmest man in Zenica as he praised his players’ character after his team pulled off a penalty shootout win over Italy on Tuesday to qualify for the World Cup for the second time.

After coming from a goal down to beat Wales on penalties in Thursday’s semifinal, Bosnia put in a repeat performance to stun the four-time champions, as Italy failed to reach the finals for the third successive time.

“I told the players to go on the pitch and enjoy themselves,” Barbarez said.

“I’ve never entered or finished a game calmer, I saw it in their eyes, I really like them, they’re guys with character.

“We have guys we’re proud of, we’re two years ahead of schedule. Now I’ve told them that we have to go to a tournament every two years.”

Bosnia fell behind after 15 minutes, but despite Italy going down to 10 men before half time, the hosts took until 11 minutes from time to equalise.

“At the beginning of the first half, we had some problems,” Barbarez said.

“We didn’t have organisation, we weren’t standing where we should have been, we weren’t taking care of the opponents. That’s why we conceded some counterattacks.

“But against a world-class team that defends well even with 10 players, you saw we believed from the first moment.”

Bosnia’s 18-year-old winger Kerim Alajbegovic came off the bench and scored the winning penalty against Wales, but the manager resisted calls to start him against Italy, and the teenager came on again to score in the shootout.

Italy’s World Cup exile continues after their 4-1 penalties defeat after a 1-1 draw.

Four-time champions Italy had lost out at the playoff stage to miss the last two World Cups, and their last qualification in 2014 coincided with Bosnia’s only previous appearance.

Italy got off to the perfect start, with Moise Kean putting them ahead in the 15th, but had Alessandro Bastoni sent off four minutes before the break to raise the hopes of the home side.

Also on Tuesday night, Sweden beat Poland 3-2 to book their ticket to the World Cup, as Viktor Gyokeres struck two minutes from time to decide a frantic playoff final.

Anthony Elanga’s opener for Sweden was cancelled out by Nicola Zalewski’s equaliser but Gustaf Lagerbielke’s 44th-minute strike restored the hosts’ advantage and ensured they entered the break ahead.

Despite Karol Swiderski drawing the visitors level again shortly after the interval, Gyokeres capitalised on a late goalmouth scramble to side-foot home the winner.

The result earned Sweden a spot in Group F for the 2026 World Cup alongside the Netherlands, Japan and Tunisia, marking their first appearance at the tournament since 2018.

Turkey ended a 24-year wait to qualify by beating Kosovo 1-0, sealing a return to football’s biggest stage for the first time since 2002.

𝐒𝐂𝐄𝐍𝐄𝐒 in Solna 🤩🌟



Viktor Gyökeres sends Sweden to the World Cup 🇸🇪✈️#WCQ | #SSFootball pic.twitter.com/6ztsNkEUAB — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) March 31, 2026

Forward Kerem Akturkoglu scored the only goal in the 53rd minute to settle a tense contest in Pristina, where the hosts had been hoping to reach their first-ever World Cup.

Turkey, ranked 25th in the world, had fallen short in qualifying campaigns over the past two decades and arrived under pressure to deliver, with coach Vincenzo Montella overseeing a squad blending emerging talents and experienced internationals.

For Kosovo, ranked 79th and playing in front of a sold-out crowd, the defeat brought an end to a remarkable run that had taken them to the brink of a historic debut at a major tournament, less than a decade after joining FIFA and UEFA.

In an inter-continental playoff, Iraq joined Democratic Republic of Congo, winners against Jamaica, as World Cup qualifiers with their 2-1 win against Bolivia in Mexico.

Aymen Hussein steered home a second-half winner to see the Iraqis become the 48th and last team to qualify for the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the US.

Ali Al Hamadi handed Iraq a 10th-minute lead at the Monterrey Stadium but Bolivia were level at the break through Moises Paniagua.

Iraq will compete in Group I with France, Norway and Senegal.