DR Congo score extra-time winner to become 10th African team at World Cup

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Democratic Republic of Congo's in their 2026 World Cup unter-confederation playoffs final against Jamaica at Estadio Guadalajara in Mexico on Tuesday.

By Mark Gleeson

The Democratic Republic of Congo qualified for the World Cup for the first time since 1974 after Axel Tuanzebe netted an extra-time winner to see off Jamaica 1-0 in their inter-confederation playoff on Tuesday.

Former England under-21 international Tuanzebe bundled the ball over the line from a corner in the 100th minute but was made to wait for more than a minute while it was checked for a possible handball before being confirmed as a goal.

It was as much as the Congolese deserved having dominated a fast-flowing match with few clear chances at Estadio Guadalajara — one of three Mexican venues for the June 11 to July 19 World Cup also being co-hosted by the US and Canada.

“We’re happy, we’re really delighted,” said striker Cedric Bakambu after his team grabbed the second-last available slot at the tournament.

🇨🇩 GAAAAAAAAAAL DE LA R D CONGO!!!



AXEL TUANZEBE APARECE EN EL SEGUNDO PALO Y ABRE EL PARTIDO CON JAMAICA EN EL ALARGUE!!! pic.twitter.com/cv5EcEjToV — Nahuel Lanzón (@nahuelzn) March 31, 2026

“Right now, I don’t think we fully realise it yet, but when we get back to Kinshasa, it’s going to be crazy. congratulations to my teammates and to all Congolese people around the world.”

It is the second time DR Congo have qualified for the finals after their initial appearance 52 years ago when the country was known as Zaire.

They are the 10th African country to have qualified and will compete in Group K against Colombia, Portugal and Uzbekistan.

The last World Cup berth will be decided in Monterrey later on Tuesday when Bolivia take on Iraq in the other inter-confederation playoff.

Jamaica were on the back foot for much of the first 45 minutes but after veteran goalkeeper Andrew Blake made a sharp save to deny Bakambu at the start of the second half the ‘Reggae Boyz’ enjoyed their best spell of the match.

Leon Bailey had their best opportunity in the 67th minute but put his diving header wide after getting on the end of a cross from Tyreece Campbell.

The Congolese regained control in the final 10 minutes and after both Theo Bongonda and Edo Kayembe had gone close they thought they had secured victory in the 85th minute but the goal was ruled out for offside.

A record 𝟭𝟬 𝗔𝗙𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗡 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝗦 will be participating at the 2026 FIFA World Cup 🤩🏆#SSFootball pic.twitter.com/0TQPQBlISE — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 1, 2026

Blake then had to make another smart stop, this time from an audacious backheel from Bakambu after Yoane Wissa’s dribbling had set up a half-chance just metres out.

The pressure continued in extra time and despite some stout defending Jamaica eventually conceded from a corner, with Tuanzebe netting his first international goal.

“It’s very frustrating to lose like that, very frustrating,” said Jamaica striker Ephron Mason-Clark.

“It’s tournament football — we’re just lacking a goal, that’s all. Right now, it’s difficult to take any positives from this experience.”

Nine minutes from the end, Argentine referee Facundo Tello pulled up with cramp and had to be replaced by fourth official Dario Herrera.

Jamaica were playing a second game in five days after beating New Caledonia 1-0 last Thursday in their semi-final tie, also in Guadalajara. DR Congo’s higher FIFA ranking meant they were seeded straight into Tuesday’s decider.