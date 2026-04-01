Five Czechia players Bafana have to be wary of in Atlanta

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Czechia players celebrate after the penalty shootout win over Denmark in the Fifa World Cup qualification match in Prague.

Czechia (Czech Republic) are the final team in Group A of the Fifa 2026 World Cup with co-hosts Mexico, South Africa and South Korea.

Czechia upset favourites Denmark 3-2 in a dramatic penalty shootout following a 1-1 draw after 120 minutes in Tuesday’s playoff final to qualify for their first World Cup since 2006.

Czechia, who emerged from the Uefa playoffs after overcoming Ireland on spot kicks in their semifinal, will face South Korea in Guadalajara on June 12, South Africa in Atlanta, Georgia, on June 18, and Mexico in Mexico City on June 24.

TimesLIVE looks at five Czechia players who Bafana Bafana will have to watch out for in Atlanta:

Matěj Kovář (PSV Eindhoven)

Bafana attackers Lyle Foster, Evidence Makgopa and whoever else is going to get the nod in the attack will be up against tidy, hard-to-beat goalkeeper Kovář.

Pavel Šulc (Olympique Lyon)

The Olympique Lyon attacking midfielder scored the early goal that settled Czechia’s nerves against Denmark and was instrumental for them throughout the match.

Ladislav Krejci (Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Wingers Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, who sometimes change sides, must be at their best against the highly rated Krejci, 20, who has made the Czech left-back position his own.

Tomáš Souček (West Ham)

Coach Miroslav Koubek has an array of young talent, but there is also the experience of Souček, who will be up against Teboho Mokoena and Jayden Adams in the heart of the midfield.

Patrik Schick (Bayer Leverkusen)

Czechia’s attack is led by the vastly experienced Schick of Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen, who may prove a handful for Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Ime Okon and Nkosinathi Sibisi.

TimesLIVE