What we learnt from Bafana’s matches against Panama for the World Cup

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Cristian Martinez of Panama tackles Jayden Adams of Bafana Bafana in their international friendly at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban on Friday.

Bafana Bafana concluded their friendly series with Panama on a losing note at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night and the two matches left coach Hugo Broos with plenty to ponder.

The matches were an integral part of Broos’ preparations for the 2026 Fifa World Cup where Bafana are in Group A with co-hosts Mexico, South Korea and Czech Republic.

South Africa drew 1-1 against Panama in a game they dominated on Friday and lost 2-1 in the second game at Cape Town Stadium on Tuesday night.

There were positives, with a thunderous goal from rising centreback star Mbekezeli Mbokazi, the positive return in midfield of Jayden Adams and substitute Themba Zwane in Cape Town, and another goal by Oswin Appollis in Durban. There were also the age-old concerns of poor finishing.

TimesLIVE identifies what we have learnt from the two games:

Bafana coach Hugo Broos reflects on 2-1 friendly loss to Panama in Cape Town.



LISTEN to his post-match press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/BsylCECtj9 pic.twitter.com/kk7rjAmN3P — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) March 31, 2026

Hugo Broos has a headache in central defence

If he is fit, US-based defender Mbokazi is going to start at centreback, but the question for Broos is who will partner the former Orlando Pirates captain.

During the friendly matches against Panama, Broos played Ime Okon, giving rise to suggestions the German-based defender may partner Mbokazi at the tournament.

Broos also gave an opportunity to Khulumane Ndamane, but the tactical issue is that he is left-footed like Mbokazi, and that may affect the balance of the defence.

Jayden Adams is back

The return of Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams is good news for Broos because it increases options and he may be the preferred partner for Teboho Mokoena.

During the recent Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Morocco, Broos went with Mokoena and Sphephelo Sithole in central midfield, but the revival of Adams is likely to see a new central midfield partnership.

Over the past few matches, Sithole has blown hot and cold, but there are another quality options in Orlando Pirates star Thalente Mbatha, who has always stepped up whenever called into action.

Who is going to be the playmaker?

Broos used veteran Zwane, who has been Bafana’s midfield fulcrum for the past few years, and emerging Relebohile Mofokeng as playmakers against Panama.

During the early stages of the first match, Zwane was beaten for pace on occasion, but he grew in confidence and showed his experience.

But question marks remain on Mofokeng.

Though he is good on the ball and dangerous with passes that break the line, Mofokeng sometimes doesn’t impose himself enough in the game and is often bullied by physically imposing opposition midfielders.

This leaves Broos with a difficult decision when picking who will start in that opening match against Mexico at Estadio Azteca on June 11.

Where are the goals going to come from?

In their last six matches, including four at Afcon, Bafana have scored eight goals, in direct contrast to the myriad chances they have created.

From those eight goals, three were from recognised strikers Lyle Foster (two) and Evidence Makgopa (one) with the rest coming from support attackers Appollis (three), Tshepang Moremi and Mbokazi (one each).

Foster and Makgopa have blown hot and cold recently in front of goals, and there are growing calls for Broos to consider recalling Iqraam Rayners.

The door is not closed on anyone for the World Cup

Broos said the door is still wide open for anyone to force their way into the travelling squad because he has resolved about 70% in his head of who he is taking to the tournament.

There are players like Sipho Chaine, Grant Kekana, Rayners, Luke le Roux, Thapelo Morena, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Mohau Nkota who may still make the squad.

In the same breath, there are a number of players who may have played themselves out of contention because they did not grab their opportunities with both hands.

TimesLIVE