Durban City through to Nedbank Cup final after beating Casric Stars

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Decide Chauke, Captain of Casric Stars FC competes with Siphamandla Ncanana, captain of Durban City FC, and Fezile Gcaba in the box during the 2026 Nedbank Cup semifinal match at Chatsworth Stadium, Durban, on 4 April 2026.

Premier Soccer League debutants Durban City qualified for their first final after beating Motsepe Foundation Championship giant killers Casric Stars 1-0 in their Nedbank Cup semifinal at Chatsworth Stadium in Durban on Saturday.

City’s goal came after former Mamelodi Sundowns left back Terrence Mashego surged forward before making a telling cross which was diverted into the net by Casric defender Sphamandla Mlilo who was trying to clear the ball away.

This qualification for the final is a huge boost for City bosses who were forced to move to Durban and change their name from Maritzburg United after finding no joy working with the Msunduzi municipality in Pietermaritzburg two years ago.

It is the club’s first season in the top flight after adopting the name of City. The club’s first season in the PSL has also seen them doing well in the Betway Premiership where they are now almost guaranteed to keep their place in the top eight despite changing coaches three times this season.

But Casric, who came to the last four having beaten Orlando Pirates in the last 16 and AmaZulu FC in the quarterfinals, were never out of this match as they were the more dominant side on the ball despite their early setback.

Casric striker Desire Chauke came close to finding an equaliser when his header missed the upright by a few inches as the visitors from Mpumalanga piled on the pressure just before the break.

The second period continued on the same path with Casric doing everything to try to level matters. City goalkeeper Darren Keet was forced to make a crucial save after Simon Moukete broke free in the 67th minute. City did well defensively as they managed to keep Casric at bay despite not doing much in attack themselves.

In the second semifinal on Sunday, 2019 champions TS Galaxy will host another Motsepe Foundation Championship side, Milford FC of Richards Bay, in KwaZulu-Natal at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

The competition will have another new winner this year after last year’s champions Kaizer Chiefs were knocked out by Stellenbosch FC in the last 32.

After this win, City will not have much rest as they will continue with their busy schedule by welcoming log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns in a Betway Premiership on Tuesday. The Premiership will actually resume on Easter Monday with two fixtures headlined by Chiefs who are visiting Orbit College at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.