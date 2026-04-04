Sundowns turn attention to Durban City as gruelling campaign continues

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Their gruelling campaign continues unabated, and next for Mamelodi Sundowns and their coach Miguel Cardoso is a Betway Premiership trip to Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday.

The Brazilians thrashed Chippa United 4-1 on Friday at Loftus to return to the top of the log with a two-point lead over Orlando Pirates, with both teams having played 22 matches.

Pirates will be at home to Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday, and they are fully aware that a win will take them to the top if Sundowns lose to City.

For Sundowns, the match against City is the second of the seven they are scheduled to play this month, and it includes a long-haul trip to Tunisia, where they have Esperance in the Champions League semifinal first on Sunday.

Pirates last played on March 23 when they hammered TS Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso after 4️⃣➖1️⃣ Betway Premiership win over Chippa.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/vJASMlvakF pic.twitter.com/UIGMNaGP5F — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 3, 2026

“We need to move forward and continue to collect points because if we sit on what we have, we will not arrive where we are going,” said Sundowns coach Cardoso.

With the impressive win over Chippa, Sundowns have narrowed the goal difference gap on Pirates to two goals, but Cardoso does not want to focus on that.

“Let’s go to Durban and try to make a similar job to what we have been doing. I don’t even want to think about points we have or goals we have scored.

“We are on top of the log, but that also gives us nothing. We need to think about the next match, and if we need to be champions, we must have a good series of victories from our remaining eight matches.

“There will be no space for losing points; that’s why we need to think and focus fully on the next one.

Chippa coach Vusumuzi Vilakazi says their focus now is saving the status.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/YAGPLvwhLf pic.twitter.com/mVyZmXDtPF — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 4, 2026

After the City match, Sundowns travel to Tunis to take on Esperance in the Champions League semifinal first leg on Sunday.

“The next one will take us to that sequence of matches, and then we stop the league programme for the Champions League.

“After the Champions League there will be three more matches this month, but our focus for now is on the next match. It is important to fight for victories in every match, and that’s the focus we have.

“It looks easy, but there are certain things we need to handle with players and conditioning and injuries. This match against Chippa is finished, and the players will get Saturday off to rest, and when we come back, we focus on Durban City.

“It is a beautiful challenge, but the mindset must always be on the level of commitment. If we do that, we will be much closer to achieving the next victory.”

TimesLIVE