Leeds edge West Ham in FA Cup shootout thriller

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Leeds United's Joel Piroe during a penalty shootout against West Ham at London Stadium, London, Britain on April 5 2026. Picture:

By Chiranjit Ojha

London — Leeds United goalkeeper Lucas Perri saved two penalties as they edged past West Ham United 4-2 in a shootout, after their FA Cup quarterfinal tie ended 2-2 after extra time.

Ao Tanaka put Leeds ahead in the first half and Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the visitors’ lead from the penalty spot in the 75th minute. Yet West Ham fought back in added time as Mateus Fernandes netted from the rebound after Jarrod Bowen rattled the crossbar, and Axel Disasi equalised four minutes later.

Just before the match headed to penalties, West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola appeared to pull a muscle and could not continue, and 20-year-old Finlay Herrick made his first-team debut.

Herrick saved the first penalty, denying Joel Piroe, before Perri stopped Bowen’s shot and went on to deny Pablo as well to help Leeds join Manchester City, Chelsea and Southampton in the semifinals.