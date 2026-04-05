TS Galaxy reach another Nedbank Cup final

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TS Galaxy players celebrate their penalty shootout victory in their Nedbank Cup semifinal against Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMhlanga on Sunday.

TS Galaxy reached their second Nedbank Cup final with a 4-3 penalties semifinal victory against second-tier Milford FC at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium in KwaMahlanga, outside Mbombela on Sunday.

Galaxy, the 2018–19 Nedbank victors with a famous win against Kaizer Chiefs in that season’s final when they were still in the national first division, will meet Durban City in the final.

City beat Casric Stars 1-0 in Saturday’s semifinal.

Sunday’s semifinal ended 1-1 at the end of normal and extra time.

Siphosethu Ndlabi’s gave Motsepe Foundation Championship leaders Milford the lead with a cheeky backheel finish in the 11th minute.

Galaxy equalised via striker Victor Letsoalo’s powerful header in the 57th.

Neither side could break the deadlock in extra time as the semifinal went to the shootout.