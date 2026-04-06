Soccer

Galaxy target second Nedbank Cup title after reaching a final

The Rockets won this competition in 2019 after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final

Neville Khoza

Neville Khoza

Sports journalist

Adnan Beganovic, head coach of TS Galaxy FC, during the 2026 Nedbank Cup Guateng Press Conference at Nedbank Headquarters in Sandton, Johannesburg. Photo: Veli Nhlapo (Veli Nhlapo)

After guiding TS Galaxy to their second Nedbank Cup final following their 4-3 penalty victory over Milford at Solomon Mahlangu Stadium on Sunday, coach Adnan Beganovic wants to help the club win their second title.

The Rockets won this competition in 2019 after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final, and are just one match away from lifting their second silverware.

They will face Durban City in the final next month. Durban beat Casric Stars 1-0 in the other semifinal on Saturday.

Beganovic said the club will do their all to make sure they lift this silverware.

“It’s very important for us, for the players, for the coaching staff, for the club to do that a second time in our history,” Beganovic told SuperSport TV after the match.

“And also, when you do that, when you win a trophy, always your name, our name, TS galaxy name, it’s on this trophy.

“I think we need to do that because our family, our kids deserve that. We worked hard. We worked a lot this year.

“We have some tough periods, but I think we deserve to write history this year, and we will do everything to do that.”

Milford had scored first early in the first half through Siphosethu Ndlabi, with Victor Letsoalo levelling matters in the 57th minute.

After 120 minutes, with both teams unable to be separated, the match moved to penalties, with Galaxy prevailing 4-3 to book their second final in this competition.

Sowetan

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