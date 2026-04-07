LISTEN | ‘Every win brings another’: Chiefs coach lauds recent purple patch

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Thabiso Monyane of Kaizer Chiefs is challenged by Lebohang Lesako of Orbit College FC in their Betway Premiership clash at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on April 5 2026.

In the wake of their third successive Betway Premiership win, overcoming rookies Orbit College 3-1 in Gqeberha on Sunday, Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef has stressed the importance of maintaining momentum in their top-three push.

Chiefs came from a goal down to thump Orbit, thanks to their strong second half showing. Mbulelo Wagaba put Mswenko Boys ahead in the 22nd minute, but Wandile Duba restored parity three minutes before half time.

Mduduzi Shabalala (68th minute) and Siphesihle Ndlovu (78th) scored in the second half to ensure Chiefs bagged a comfortable win to move to third place.

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“It’s very important for us to keep this momentum, especially for the confidence and for the fans,” Ben Youssef said.

“I always repeat that every win brings another win for us, so we have to keep this good moment because this brings good energy.

“We are fighting for the best position we can get. If we must fight for first position, we will fight, and if we have to fight for second position, we will also fight for it. But I think the most important thing is to finish in the top three — that’s the minimum we can do this season.”

Chiefs’ next fixture is against TS Galaxy at FNB Stadium on Sunday. Ben Youssef is adamant that if they can replicate their display of the second 45 minutes against Orbit, they can bag maximum points again.

Amakhosi's youngsters are within the goals 🤩✌️



Mduduzi Shabalala doubles their lead ⚽⚽



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/zT2DSnnA8l — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 6, 2026

“I think we can win the next game if we can play like we played in the second half today, but we still have to prepare and stay focused.”

The goal Amakhosi leaked against Orbit cam via a suspect piece of goalkeeping by Bruce Bvuma, who has started the side’s last five league fixtures in the absence of first-choice shot-stopper Brandon Petersen, who had an appendix operation late in February.

Ben Youssef revealed Petersen is nearing his return, having last featured in Chiefs’ 2-1 home defeat to Stellenbosch FC in February.

“Petersen was with the physios and I have to say thank you to the medical staff, they’ve been preparing him. Soon he will be back with the team.”