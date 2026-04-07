Race for top three hotting up between Chiefs, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune and City

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Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Ben Youssef Khalil says they must finish in the top three.

The unfolding race for the Betway Premiership title is between defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns and pretenders Orlando Pirates.

But, there is another interesting battle between Kaizer Chiefs, AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United and Durban City for third spot that sees clubs qualify for the Caf Confederation Cup.

Finishing third is important because it comes with continental football next season, where players are tested at a more competitive level.

Amakhosi currently occupy third place with 39 points from 21 matches but Usuthu are breathing down their neck with 38 points.

Sekhukhune and Durban City, who complete the top six bracket, are keeping up the pace with 35 points.

Chiefs are also the form team of the four sides having won their last three league matches against Durban City, Magesi FC and Orbit College where they have scored six goals.

Chiefs are going to be under pressure over their remaining nine league matches and co-coach Khalil Ben Youssef says their minimum requirement is finishing in the top three.

Our next game against TS Galaxy is a tough one and that is what we have to think about. We are only thinking about our performance. — Khalil Ben Youssef

“We are fighting for the best position that we can get.” he said after Sunday’s comfortable 3-1 win over Orbit College at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Gqeberha.

“If we can fight for first or second position, we will fight for it. The most important thing is to finish in the top three, that is the minimum we can do this year.”

Amakhosi are on a run of three successive wins in the league and Ben Youssef said their priority is to keep momentum ahead of their next match against TS Galaxy on Sunday.

“Momentum is important for confidence of the team, so we have to keep it going. We have to continue to fight to keep this good energy.

“Our next game against TS Galaxy is a tough one and that is what we have to think about. We are only thinking about our performance.

“If we continue to play like we did in the second half against Orbit College, we can win the next game. We will enjoy these three points but we have to stay focused and prepare for the next game.”

Though he was happy with Sunday’s win, Ben Youssef is not pleased with Chiefs’ start to the clash against Orbit.

“We expected it was going to be a difficult game against a team that is fighting to stay in the league. We didn’t start well in the first 30 minutes and we conceded a goal.

“We had a good reaction in the last 15 minutes of the first half and we created a lot of opportunities in the second half. I am proud of the players for the second-half performance.

“Going forward, we have to continue to work and think about the next game. We are managing every game like a cup game and on our minds now is the next game.”

Tuesday’s Premiership fixtures

All 7.30pm

Chippa v Siwelele FC (Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium)

Durban City v Sundowns (Chatsworth Stadium)

Magesi FC v Gallants (Seshego Stadium)

Pirates v Arrows (Orlando Stadium)

Richards Bay v Stellenbosch FC (Richards Bay Stadium)

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