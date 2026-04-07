Sundowns eye 10th successive league win against Durban City

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With momentum on their side after their nine consecutive Betway Premiership victories this year, the team has to keep on winning as they look to maintain their lead at the top of the table, says Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa.

Masandawana meet Durban City at Chatsworth Stadium on Tuesday (7.30pm) looking to clinch their 10th successive league win. They returned to the top of the table on Friday after their 4-1 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld and want to continue with that momentum.

The Brazilians (55 points from 22 matches) have shown remarkable consistency this year, winning all their league matches as they aim for their ninth successive title, though they are locked in a neck-and-neck race with Orlando Pirates (51 from 22), who meet Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Brayan León, what was that? 🤯



The Super Sub wraps it up in style for Masandawana 🟡💫#BetwayPrem | #SSDiski pic.twitter.com/yzwhcRPdo8 — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2026

“We’ve got the momentum; we just have to keep going,” Mdunyelwa said on Monday.

“We players just want to take it one game at a time. Our main focus now is Durban City.

“We’ve not even thought about the trip to Tunisia [to face Espérance in their Caf Champions League semifinal first leg on Sunday], our main focus is Durban City now.”

City go into the fixture with their confidence high after reaching the Nedbank Cup final with a 1-0 victory over Casric Stars on Saturday.

The cross, the header 🤩💫



You can't slow Iqraam Rayners down 🍿



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/cBx9gpyQhR — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 3, 2026

The Durban club have also been performing well at home, remaining undefeated at Chatsworth Stadium, but their match against free-scoring Sundowns will test their defensive discipline.

Mdunyela admitted City’s confidence will be high but said Downs’ focus is on their mission, which is to collect all three points.

“Definitely the mood is high in their camp because they are in the final, they know their strength and they know their capabilities. For us, it is important to understand that it is an away game and we need the three points to keep going.”

In the reverse fixture, Downs walked away with a 3-1 win in Pretoria in September and are looking to complete a league double.

Sundowns’ league results in 2026

W 2-0 vs Orbit College FC (Jan 19)

W 1-0 vs Sekhukhune United (Jan 27)

W 2-1 vs Orlando Pirates (February 18)

W 1-0 vs AmaZulu (February 24)

W 3-1 vs Sekhukhune United (March 1)

W 2-1 vs Lamontville Golden Arrows (March 4)

W 2-0 vs Orbit College FC (March 10)

W 3-1 vs Marumo Gallants (March 17 )

) W 4-1 vs Chippa United (April 3)

Sowetan