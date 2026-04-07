Thriller on cards as Bucs host Arrows in title push

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrates goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Orlando Pirates and TS Galaxy at Mbombela Stadiumn in Nelspruit on 22 March 2026.

If recent history is anything to go by, football lovers should brace themselves for a thrilling encounter between title-chasing Orlando Pirates and top-eight hopefuls Golden Arrows at the Orlando Amstel Arena tonight (7.30pm).

The last five league fixtures between these two sides have produced at least three goals, with Pirates winning all of them. Bucs head into this fixture the most confident side off the back of their 6-0 humiliation of TS Galaxy in their last outing before the Fifa break at Mbombela Stadium nearly two weeks ago, where Relebohile Mofokeng bagged his maiden senior hat-trick.

The Sea Robbers are odds-on to earn a routine victory over an indifferent Arrows, who showed glimpses of improvement before the Fifa break, edging Sekhukhune 1-0 at home in their last league fixture.

What makes matters worse for Abafana Bes’thende is that they have won only two of their 11 away league games with seven defeats and two stalemates, while Pirates are unbeaten at home in the league this season with eight wins and two draws.

Bucs’ only home league defeat this season was at FNB Stadium when they were outwitted 2-1 by title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in February.

Pirates need a win at all costs to keep their title hopes alive with Sundowns now leading them by two points after their 4-1 win over Chippa United at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Friday.

Last five league fixtures between Pirates and Arrows

5 November 2025: Arrows 1-3 Pirates

13 May 2025: Pirates 3-0 Arrows

6 May 2025: Arrows 1-2 Pirates

6 April 2024: Pirates 7-1 Arrows

17 December 2023: Arrows 1-2 Pirates

League fixtures (all at 7.30pm unless stated)

Tonight: Chippa v Siwelele, Nelson Mandela Bay; Durban v Sundowns, Chatsworth; Magesi v Marumo, Seshego; Pirates v Arrows, Orlando; Bay v Stellenbosch, Richards Bay

Tomorrow: Galaxy v Polokwane, Solomon Mahlangu

Friday: Bay v Pirates, Richards Bay

Saturday: Arrows v Durban, King Zwelithini (3pm); Siwelele v AmaZulu, Dr Molemela (3pm); Sekhukhune v Magesi, Peter Mokaba (5.30pm); Chippa v Polokwane, Buffalo City Municipality (8pm)

Sunday: Chiefs v Galaxy, FNB (3pm); Marumo v Orbit, Dr Molemela (5.30pm)