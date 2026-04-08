Havertz hails Arsenal turnaround in Champions League win over Sporting

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Kai Havertz celebrates scoring Arsenal's first winner in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal first leg victory against Sporting CP at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon on Tuesday night.

Arsenal’s 1-0 win over Sporting in the Champions League quarterfinal was a big turnaround for the English club after the back-to-back defeats in the FA Cup and League Cup, attacker Kai Havertz said.

Havertz scored the winning goal in Lisbon after coming on as a substitute to give Arsenal an advantage heading into next week’s return leg in London.

“Definitely a big turnaround for us because we lost the last two matches. So we wanted to get a turnaround today and we made that happen,” the German told Amazon Prime.

Arsenal’s ‘quadruple’ hopes have been downgraded to a ‘double’ this season following their defeat by Manchester City in the League Cup final and shock loss to Championship side Southampton in the FA Cup on Saturday.

However, Havertz said the north London club can still end the season with trophies.

Big moment at the end! 🙆‍♂️ 🔥



Kai Havertz scores the winner for the Gunners 😮‍💨#UCL | #SSUCL pic.twitter.com/vsr31xmhkh — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 7, 2026

“We stick together as a group, we have so much more to come this season. Seven weeks to go, we can win big titles, and we’re going to go for that.”

Havertz was also full of praise for goalkeeper David Raya, who was the player of the match as he was forced into making several crucial interventions.

“For me, the last two seasons, the best keeper in the world. He’s outstanding, he’s saved us so many times, and we’re very glad to have him.”

Arsenal, who are top of the standings with 70 points, host Bournemouth in the Premier League on Saturday.

Substitute Havertz’s stoppage-time goal came when the forward was found unmarked inside the box by Gabriel Martinelli before calmly slotting the ball past goalkeeper Rui Silva to settle a tactical encounter.

After a first half in which Sporting’s Maxi Araujo and Arsenal’s Noni Madueke struck the woodwork, the visitors had a Martin Zubimendi effort disallowed before David Raya produced several late saves to deny the home side.

Also on Tuesday night, Bayern Munich took control of their quarterfinal on with a 2-1 first leg victory over Real Madrid in a high-tempo contest at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vincent Kompany’s side struck just before half time when Serge Gnabry slipped a precise pass through for Luis Diaz, who beat the offside trap and fired low past keeper Andriy Lunin in the 41st.

Michael Olise tees it up for Harry Kane 😮‍💨🏌️‍♂️



Bayern stun Los Blancos in the opening seconds of the seocnd half 😲



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/yjcHAn024x — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 7, 2026

Bayern doubled their lead seconds after the restart as Michael Olise squared for Harry Kane to finish neatly from the edge of the box following a swift counterattack.

Real improved after the hour and Kylian Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th, turning in Trent Alexander-Arnold’s low cross at the far post.

Manuel Neuer then denied Mbappe and Vinicius Jr with a series of sharp saves as the hosts pressed for an equaliser that never came, as Bayern headed home with a slender yet significant advantage.

The winners will face either Paris St Germain or Liverpool, who play their first leg on Wednesday, in the semifinals.

“We came out for the second half and conceded a goal straight away,” Real Madrid defender Antonio Ruediger told Movistar Plus.

“Both goals we conceded were gifts. Both sides had plenty of chances but Bayern’s best player today was Neuer. In the end, that’s how it goes.”

Bayern imposed themselves from the outset. They dominated possession in the first half, seeing more than 65% of the ball as Alvaro Arbeloa’s side dropped into a deep defensive block and looked to break on the counter.

Michael Olise tees it up for Harry Kane 😮‍💨🏌️‍♂️



Bayern stun Los Blancos in the opening seconds of the seocnd half 😲



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/yjcHAn024x — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 7, 2026

Real nonetheless created chances. Vinicius forced a superb one-handed save from Neuer in the 17th minute.

Mbappé squandered two openings soon after and was denied again in the 29th minute by an outstanding reflex save from Neuer.

Bayern made the breakthrough four minutes before the interval following a slick passing move. Kane and Gnabry exchanged quick passes before Gnabry slipped a perfectly weighted ball through the centre for Diaz, who slipped behind the defence and drilled a low finish inside the right post in the 41st.

The German side doubled their lead seconds after the restart. Carreras lost possession in midfield and Bayern countered swiftly as Kane, unmarked on the edge of the area, finished calmly just inside the right post.

Real responded with urgency. Vinicius burst clear after an error from Upamecano in the 60th but dragged his shot wide as Neuer rushed out to narrow the angle.

The goalkeeper produced another fine one-handed save to deny Mbappé in the 65th and moments later watched the France forward pull an angled effort wide.

Mbappé pulled one back in the 74th, with the referee ruling the ball had crossed the line despite Neuer appearing to get a hand to the shot.

Neuer remained defiant, blocking a fierce strike from Vinicius in the 81st and holding an Eder Militao curler shortly afterwards, while Mbappé sent another effort narrowly wide in the 89th as Real poured forward.