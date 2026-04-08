WATCH | Arrows coach Mngqithi raves about Hotto’s work rate, tells his players to learn from him

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Evidence Makgopa and Deon Hotto of Orlando Pirates during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 match between Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates at FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on February 28 2026. Picture: Samuel Shivambu / BackpagePix

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi has narrated how he uses 35-year-old evergreen Orlando Pirates utility full-back Deon Hotto as a point of reference to motivate his players to never stop working hard.

Hotto put in another solid shift when Pirates thumped Mngqithi’s Arrows 5-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday, where Oswin Appollis and Relebohile Mofokeng both found the back of the net twice, with Masindi Nemtajela also on target for the title-chasing Bucs.

Golden Arrows coach Manqoba Mngqithi says he uses Orlando Pirates left-back Deon Hotto to motivate his players to never stop working hard. He insists their 5-0 drubbing by Bucs on Tuesday gave them some “nice lessons”.

Video: @Sihle_NdebeleSK pic.twitter.com/qgMtR35sIh — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

“There are very nice lessons that we’ve learnt [from Tuesday’s 5-0 drubbing by Pirates],” Mngqithi said.

“It’s so strange, I always make examples with Hotto when I talk to my players because I think Hotto is a good football player, but his strengths are his intensity... the way he works, the way he runs is a lesson for a younger player that is still earning nothing, that has not achieved anything.”

Mngqithi suggested that when observing the way Hotto plays one could not tell that he was already 35 years old, telling his players and other upcoming footballers to learn from the Namibian star. The Arrows coach also feels it’s becoming Pirates’ culture to play with high intensity, praising Tshepang Moremi and Nemtajela for their work rate as well.

“When you see Hotto’s age and you look at the intensity that he plays with, [you won’t believe he’s nearly 36]. You can ask any of my players, I also make mention of this because I like the effort he puts in his game,” the Arrows coach stated.

“And I see this culture is growing in this Pirates team. They run... you see Moremi is in that mould now, no laziness. You see Nemtajela works very hard as well, and you look at these boys from all angles and realise ‘my boys can still learn something’ if a team such as Pirates can run like this.”

Sowetan