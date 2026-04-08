WATCH | Bucs’ scoring spree crucial in title push, says coach Ouaddou

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Relebohile Mofokeng of Orlando Pirates celebrate one of his goals during Betway Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Orlando Amstel Arena.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has highlighted the importance of their recent scoring spree in their title push, saying it crucially solidifies their goal difference while it also boosts confidence.

Pirates whipped Golden Arrows 5-0 at Orlando Amstel Arena on Tuesday, having humiliated TS Galaxy 6-0 at Mbombela Stadium a fortnight earlier.

Relebohile Mofokeng and Oswin Appollis each grabbed braces, while Masindi Nemtanjela also registered his name on the score sheet against dispirited Abafana Bes’thende.

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou highlights the importance of Bucs’ recent scoring spree, saying it will solidify their goal difference in the title race as they “want no regrets” at the end of the season. Pirates whipped Golden Arrows 5-0 at home yesterday, having… pic.twitter.com/IwaIf4jLqM — Sowetan (@Sowetan1981) April 8, 2026

“It [winning by big margins] is important for ambitious teams who are playing for the first position,” Ouaddou said.

“It gives trust and confidence ... and the goal difference will be very important at the end of the season, so I’ve told my boys that every game we need to play with a very strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game. Why? Because we don’t want any regrets at the end of the season.”

We played the game that we wanted in terms of organisation, in terms of discipline, defensive discipline ... again we didn’t concede — Abdeslam Ouaddou, Orlando Pirates coach

The Sea Robbers coach felt they executed their game plan to the tee against Arrows, also appreciating keeping a clean sheet as he suggested the 5-0 win was proof that thumping Galaxy 6-0 was not a fluke at all.

“We played the game that we wanted in terms of organisation, in terms of discipline, defensive discipline ... again we didn’t concede,” said Ouaddou.

“It was really a top game for us. We have proven that we are not a team who can only play on transition...we are a team that can play football as well. Some people thought we were just lucky against Galaxy [when they won 6-0].”

Ouaddou insisted they will fight until the end as they remain two points behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns with seven matches to go.

“We’re going to fight until the end and this [their run-in] makes the PSL title race interesting ... I think the fans love it. What we can say is that Pirates won’t give up until the end of the season.”

Sowetan