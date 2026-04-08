Zwane frustrated after Usuthu drop points against Sekhukhune

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Arthur Zwane, head coach of AmaZulu FC during the Betway Premiership 2025/26 AmaZulu Media Day at Kings Park in Durban on 19 November 2025 ©Gerhard Duraan/BackpagePix

Frustrated by how they threw away points during their 2-2 draw with Sekhukhune United on Monday, AmaZulu coach Arthur Zwane has urged his players to minimise mistakes as they shift their focus to Siwelele and Orlando Pirates.

Usuthu led twice against Babina Noko, only for them to end up drawing the match.

Zwane could not hide his disappointment and said this is the game they should have won.

Thapelo Matlhoko put Usuthu ahead before Olerato Mandi responded for the visitors. Eventually, Nkosikhona Radebe restored the lead for Usuthu, only for Sekhukhune to equalise again through Olerato Mandi to ensure points were shared.

“Look, there is no doubt we got a quality team, but I still believe that this is one game where we threw away two points, actually against them we threw away four points this season and I’m really disappointed because we had this game where we were leading,” Zwane said.

“But it’s the story of the first round because we had chances in Polokwane, where we had a keeper to beat and we were leading 1-0 and we didn’t take it and they equalised late in the game.

“But sometimes take the point because we need every point. Imagine if we lost all the points, it would have been a disaster, but this is one game where we should have easily gotten maximum points.”

Usuthu will travel to Bloemfontein to face Siwelele on Saturday at Dr Molemela Stadium, before visiting Orlando Pirates at Orlando on April 18.

With his side still trying to finish in the top four, Zwane feels these two matches would take a lot from his players.

“This game was a six-pointer, so we needed to beat them and open the gap and now we’ve already eliminated one and we know whoever comes our way, we deal with them,” he said.

“Going away to face Siwelele and Pirates is going to take a lot from the players, but we must just give credit where it is due. These players have done well to put the club where it is now and we must respect that.”

Sowetan