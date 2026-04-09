Caf president Motsepe preaches unity in Senegal as he vows to fight corruption

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Confederation of African Football (Caf) president Patrice Motsepe has reaffirmed his unwavering commitment to combating misconduct and pledged to take action against anyone found guilty of corruption in football.

Motsepe was in Senegal on Wednesday to meet with president Bassirou Diomaye Faye and high-ranking football officials .

He called for unity in the continent’s football after the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) controversy.

The Afcon final between Morocco and Senegal in Rabat in January, which was won 1-0 by the Lions of Teranga, was marred by ugly scenes after Senegalese players walked off the field for several minutes in protest at a late refereeing decision.

Last month, Senegal’s government demanded an investigation into what it referred to as corruption after the ‌West African country was stripped of its title by the Caf Appeal Board.

CAF President Dr Patrice Motsepe met Senegal Head of State HE Bassirou Diomaye Faye in Dakar, Senegal.



He was joined by Ms. Khady Diène Gaye Minister of Sport in Senegal, Fédération Sénégalaise de Football, Mr Abdoulaye Fall and CAF Acting General Secretary Samson Adamu. pic.twitter.com/OrDEiqwAWu — CAF Media (@CAF_Media) April 9, 2026

“Issues related to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations final in Morocco, we are introducing the necessary amendments and we will be more united and stronger than before,” Motsepe said.

“We have made enormous progress at Caf when it comes to governance, ethics and integrity. This is reflected with the number of sponsorships we have.

“When I say the events of Morocco are behind us, it means there is nothing I can tell you that I have not told 10 to 15 times already.

“You can ask me the same question 100 times and I am going to give you the same answer 100 times.”

Senegal have lodged an appeal against the Caf board’s decision at the Swiss-based Court of Arbitration (CAS) for Sport. Motsepe said the continental governing body will respect the outcome.

At the moment I am prohibited from [speaking on] issues at CAS because the matter is in front of the highest court in the world — Caf president Patrice Motsepe

“We have to wait for the decision of CAS, which is the highest decision-making body of sport in the world and we will have to implement that decision.

“At the moment I am prohibited from [speaking on] issues at CAS because the matter is in front of the highest court in the world.

“Whatever comes out of that we will implement. That’s why I am saying, we have to focus now on the World Cup [in North America in June and July].”

Motsepe said corruption must be rooted out in all spheres of life and he welcomes any investigation into its existence in Caf.

“I welcome any investigation, whether it is by a government authority or anybody for that matter. I would welcome and support it because we want to know about any corruption at Caf so that we can take action immediately.

There has to be zero tolerance to corruption anywhere on the continent or anywhere in the world. — Motsepe

“If any government wants to conduct any investigation, please go ahead and we will give you all the co-operation. If you know anything, let us know.

“While I am president of Caf, we will never conceal any corruption. This is because it’s worse than Covid and cancer. It is the biggest problem, not just in football.

“There have been lots of problems in the past with corruption and we intervened. But we can’t set a bad example in football by giving a bad perception to our children that to succeed in life you must be corrupt.

“You are destroying this continent and it is not just corruption in sports but also in business and politics. There has to be zero tolerance in business and politics.

“There has to be zero tolerance to corruption anywhere on the continent or anywhere in the world.”

TimesLIVE