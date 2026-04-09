High-scoring Orlando Pirates on track for new club record

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Relebohile Mofokeng celebrates a goal with Orlando Pirates teammates in their Betway Premiership win against Lamontville Golden Arrows at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday.

Orlando Pirates’ recent goal rampage is not only boosting their goal difference, which could prove vital in their nail-biting title fight with leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, but could also see them set a new club scoring record in the 30-game Premiership era.

The Buccaneers — who have scored 11 times in their last two league fixtures, whipping TS Galaxy 6-0 and Golden Arrows 5-0 — already boast 45 goals in the Betway Premiership this season with seven games remaining.

Their most prolific league campaign in the 30-match Premier Soccer League (PSL) era was in the 2004-05 season, where they found the back of the net 52 times, finishing as runners-up behind Kaizer Chiefs. This was under coach Kosta Papic, when Pirates were known for their free-flowing football but ended up losing the title on the final day of that season.

Relebohile Mofokeng delivers a beauty as Orlando Pirates go ahead 🔥😮‍💨



📺 Stream #BetwayPrem on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/ctp3hSTjWv — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 7, 2026

Scoring an impressive nine goals in their last 10 league fixtures, 21-year-old sensation Relebohile Mofokeng has been at the centre of the Sea Robbers’ scoring spree.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou can’t stop raving about “President Ya Ma2000”, as Mofokeng is affectionately nicknamed.

“He has talent, and it is in his blood. He is still young, and we need to give him some instructions to be more efficient, especially in the area where there are a lot of duels and it is crowded,” he said of Mofokeng.

Ouaddou also stressed the importance of the big wins his side have manage recently in the title race. Pirates are two points behind eight-time successive champions Mamelodi Sundowns, who hold the record for most goals (65) in a single season since the 30-game format was introduced in the 2002-03 season, achieving that in the 2023-24 campaign.

“It [winning by big margins] is important for ambitious teams who are playing for the first position,” Ouaddou said.

“It gives trust and confidence and the goal difference will be important at the end of the season. So, I’ve told my boys that every game we need to play with a strong fighting spirit until the last second of the last game.

“Why? Because we don’t want any regrets at the end of the season.”

Most goals scored by Pirates in a season since 2002-03

2004-05: 52

2014-15: 46

2003-04: 45

2018-19: 44

2023-24: 44

2024-25: 43

2025-26: 45 (with seven games to go)

Sowetan