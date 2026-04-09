The curious case of Pirates striker Yanele Mbuthuma and his scoring woes

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Yanela Mbuthuma of Orlando Pirates challenges Ayanda Jiyane of Golden Arrows for an aerial ball in their Betway Premiership clash at Orlando Stadium.

At the moment there is no Orlando Pirates player who divides opinions like striker Yanela Mbuthuma.

A section of Buccaneers supporters argue he is not good enough to cope with pressure of a big club; but there are others pleading for patience, with the hope goals will come.

Even midfielders Sipho Mbule and Patrick Maswanganyi, who have an on-and-off relationship with supporters, are not getting the attention Mbuthuma, signed from Richards Bay FC in the preseason, is attracting at the club currently because of his goal drought.

The burly 24-year-old’s last league goal came in February when Pirates beat Marumo Gallants 3-0 at Orlando Stadium (February 14). He has gone on to feature in all seven successive matches since then without putting the ball in the back of the net.

One statistic unfriendly to the striker is that Pirates have scored 19 goals in their past six league matches without his contribution.

Fans have to understand that Mbuthuma is their son and they have to support and help him — Abdeslam Ouaddou

After their last match against Golden Arrows where Bucs followed their 6-0 Betway Premiership demolition of TS Galaxy before the Fifa break with a 5-0 win at Orlando Stadium on Tuesday night, coach Abdeslam Ouaddou expressed confidence Mbuthuma will soon break his drought.

“Fans have to understand Mbuthuma is their son and they have to support and help him,” he said.

“They must support him because he needs to assist the team. He has improved a lot in terms of how he is playing the game and is doing a fantastic job. The touches and mobility between the lines have improved.

“We need his goals and they will come. If our fans show him the love and support, I am 100% sure that things will come right.”

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou backs Yanela Mbuthuma. pic.twitter.com/e4pbIe6SZ6 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 9, 2026

Another statistic not kind to Mbuthuma is that he has played seven more matches than Brayan León, who arrived in the country in January, but the Mamelodi Sundowns striker has scored five goals in that period. The big Colombian striker’s other notable contribution has been in the Champions League, where he has scored three goals.

Mbuthuma will have to find his league scoring form soon as Pirates are involved in what has developed into a neck-and-neck Premiership title race with defending champions Sundowns.

Going into the last seven matches of the season, Downs have a slender two-point advantage over Pirates, who travel to unpredictable Richards Bay at the weekend. If Bucs secure three points on Friday, they will reclaim top position as Sundowns will be away to Espérance Tunis for the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Sunday.

Ouaddou will be hoping Mbuthuma is among the goals at Richards Bay Stadium.

TimesLIVE