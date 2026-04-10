Pirates’ title hopes suffer blow after draw with Richards Bay

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Orlando Pirates defender Lebone Seema tussling for the ball with Lundi Mahala of Richards Bay during their Betway Premiership match at the Mhlathuze Sports Complex.

Orlando Pirates missed out on an opportunity to return to the top of the Betway Premiership after they were held to a 2-2 draw by Richards Bay during their exciting clash on Friday.

The Buccaneers salvaged the point from the boot of defender Lebone Seema during the referee’s optional time with a thunderous long-range stunner at Umhlathuze Sports Complex Grounds.

Before Seema’s equaliser in the dying minutes, Bay were on their way to a major upset as they led 2-1 from the efforts of Thabani Gumede and Lindokuhle Zikhali.

But Seema provided the decisive moment with a stunner from the edge of the box that gave Otieno no chance to add to the earlier goal by Oswin Appollis.

Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou admitted it was two points dropped rather than one gained, and this result leaves them trailing log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns by a point.

But defending champions Sundowns, who are in Tunisia for their Champions League semifinal first leg against Esperance on Sunday, have the advantage of a game in hand.

The Brazilians are on a good run of league form as they have won their last ten matches and will be looking to continue with their impressive run in their next match against Stellenbosch FC.

For Bay, this point leaves them in tenth spot and a lot of work to do to ensure safety over the coming weeks as they are under pressure from Siwele FC and TS Galaxy below them.

Pirates attacked inside three minutes when Relebohile Mofokeng released Kamogelo Sebelebele, but his effort went straight at Bay goalkeeper Ian Otieno.

Bay opened the scoring after 11 minutes when Gumede rifled a thunderous shot from outside the box to give Pirates goalkeeper Sipho Chaine no chance.

For the opener, Pirates defender Seema was at fault as he forgot the basics of defending by playing the ball back into play while heading it for a corner kick seemed a safer option.

Pirates continued to attack despite being a goal down and they nearly equalised after 18 minutes when Otieno was forced into a good save to deny Thalente Mbatha.

Pirates got it right after 52 minutes when Appollis beat Otieno from close range after he connected with a well-taken cross from Mofokeng.

Bay increased their lead after 59 minutes when Lindokuhle Zikhali unleashed a shot past Chaine after a delightful team attacking move.

Makgopa came close to equalising after 88 minutes as they pushed for the equaliser but he was denied by the upright and there was drama moments later when Otieno was pushed by Andre de Jong.

Seema had the final say as he beat Otieno in the dying minutes as Pirates settled for a share of the spoils.

TimesLIVE