Legend Motale urges Pirates fans not to panic after draw with Richards Bay

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Edward ‘Magents’ Motale, left, with Jerry ‘Legs of Thunder’ Sikhosana, says Pirates fans must not panic.

The “Buccaneers” must not panic, and remain calm, after their 2-2 Premiership draw with Richards Bay on Friday, according to club legend Edward Motale.

The shared spoils leaves Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the table with 56 points from 23 matches, and Pirates just behind on 55 points.

“We are still on course. The league is ours, nomakanjani,” said the man who helped Bucs win the 1995 National Soccer League title. “I look at the draw as a speed bump. We were travelling fast after seven unbeaten games (five wins and two draws).

“I am happy it happened because it’s an eye-opener, it’s a blessing in disguise. Rest assured we are still on course.”

The man, who captained the side to their historic 1995 African Champions League victory, said if legends did not panic, then fans should also be at ease.

“There are six or seven games still to be played and points will be collected,” said Motale, who played at professional and international levels as a defender. “Actually, I am happy with everything that happened on Friday - performance, attitude and the result.”

Thulani Gumede sent Bay ahead in the 10th minute. Oswin Appolis levelled matters 42 seconds later.

Ia a topys-turvy match, Lindokuhle Zikhali restored Bay’s lead in the 59th minute.

Then Lebone Seema’s scorcher outside the box was just too hot for Bay’s goalkeeper, Ian Otieno, to handle and it rattled the net taking the scoreline to 2-2.

“That is the winning attitude,” said Motale. “It’s not easy to come back from behind and get a draw with most of these teams. It shows how much Pirates want the Betway Premiership title.”

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