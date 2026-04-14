Bennett Bailey outlines plans as he confirms he will stand against Safa president Jordaan

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Bennett Bailey will contest the Safa elections for the presidency against incumbent Danny Jordaan.

Newly re-elected South African Football Association (Safa) Cape Town president Bennett Bailey has raised his hand to challenge Danny Jordaan during the governing body’s upcoming national elections.

Jordaan has not officially confirmed he will run for a fourth term in Safa’s elective congress after the 2026 Fifa World Cup co-hosted by the US, Mexico and Canada, but indications have been he will stand.

Jordaan, who faces a fraud case over alleged financial maladministration at Safa House, was re-elected in June 2022 after defeating challengers Ria Ledwaba and Solly Mohlabeng in a landslide victory.

“Yes, that’s on the agenda; I made the announcement, and the general council accepted it,” said Bailey, who is one of Jordaan’s vice presidents.

“I have raised my hand, but the point was made that Danny enjoys a lot of support from the regions, and I am fully aware of that.

“But up to now, no one else has raised their hand and I am telling people there is another hand [up].”

Bailey said he wants to revolutionise youth and women’s football.

I have raised my hand, but the point was made that Danny enjoys a of support from the regions, and I am fully aware of that — Bennett Bailey

“You must take the lead, and that’s very important. Recently an U-16 team went to Bulgaria. What I am saying is let’s create opportunities for our young people so they can see, feel and touch excellence.

“We should have a programme in uMgungundlovu [Pietermaritzburg in KwaZulu-Natal], Lusikisiki [in the Eastern Cape] and other places. We need to bring back the provincial technical officers [in each province, who were discontinued amid cuts related to the Covid-19 pandemic] who worked perfectly in the past, but it was destroyed by politicians.

“There was some political motivation behind why they were destroyed. They are no longer there, and there’s a gap. We must have a national campaign with an athlete- and coach-centred approach.”

Bailey said South Africans cannot be satisfied with junior national teams qualifying for international tournaments but not making much impact outside the continent.

“We can brag that our junior national teams are qualifying for World Cups, but they qualify for World Cups, and that’s it. We need to start competing to show we are serious.

“If you have a team that has a youngster from Lusikisiki, then it connects that area to the national brand. It’s about creating opportunities, and that’s what is lacking.”

Bafana coach Hugo Broos is stepping down after the World Cup. Bailey said the search for a replacement will start after the tournament to avoid distracting the players.

“It is not good when you are preparing for the World Cup and there is a distraction about the search for the new coach. It will not be a good message to the coach, the country and the players.

“You can say you do it behind the scenes and then, boom, [it comes] out in the open. Let’s leave this for now because there will be enough time. There is one guy I know who normally tells me to trust the process.”

TimesLIVE