Soccer

Majiya’s strike earns win for Banyana against Algeria

Sports Staff

Sports Staff

Nthabiseng Majiya celebrates her goal for Banyana Banyana with teammates during the 2026 International Women's Friendly match between South Africa and Algeria at the Princess Magogo Stadium, KwaMashu, on 14 April 2026. (Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix)

Banyana Banyana edged Algeria 1-0 in their international friendly at Princess Magogo Stadium in KwaMashu on Tuesday in a game that served as further preparation for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

Nthabiseng Majiya’s 36th-minute strike separated the teams in the first clash of a two-match series against the North Africans at the venue in northern Durban.

Both sides had their chances though ultimately the home side were mostly in supremacy and deserved the win.

Majiya finished from the edge of the area after being set up by the pass of Refiloe Jane.

Stalwart defender Bambanani Mbane reached the milestone of her 100th South African cap in the win.

The second match is at King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi in the south of Durban on Friday.

The Wafcon kicks off on July 26 having been moved from March due to some doubts over Morocco’s willingness to continue as host nation, which are now resolved.

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