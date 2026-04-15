Bambanani Mbane reflects on eventful journey to 100 Banyana caps

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Bambanani Mbane celebrated her 100th match for Banyana Banyana during the friendly match against Algeria in Durban.

As she celebrated her 100th match for Banyana Banyana, defensive stalwart Bambanani Mbane reflected on an eventful journey in which she overcame the odds.

She clocked her century when Banyana beat Algeria 1-0 via Nthabiseng Majiya’s 36th-minute strike at Princess Magogo Stadium in Durban on Tuesday. It was the first of two friendly matches that are serving as preparation for the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon). The second is also in Durban, at King Zwelithini Stadium.

Eastern Cape-born Mbane made her Banyana debut as a substitute in 2016 in the second leg of a Wafcon qualifier against Botswana at Makhulong Stadium in Tembisa.

She was part of the Banyana squad that won the 2022 Wafcon in Morocco and also featured at the Fifa Women’s World Cup in France in 2019 and Australia and New Zealand in 2023.

🏅 𝕄𝕀𝕃𝔼𝕊𝕋𝕆ℕ𝔼 🏅



🗣️ "𝙄 𝙖𝙢 𝙨𝙤 𝙜𝙡𝙖𝙙..."



Banyana Banyana defender Bambanani Mbane after clinching her 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝐭𝐡 cap for the national team! #SABCSportFootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/PxlezgHa9y — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 14, 2026

The Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies defender spoke about dealing with dismantling stereotypes of being a female footballer in her home village of Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape and overcoming career-threatening injuries.

“One of the biggest challenges was being judged for playing what was seen as a man’s sport. In my village there were no other girls playing football, so I was often criticised for playing with boys,” said PUMA-sponsored Mbane .

Banyana coach Desiree Ellis is using the games against Algeria to test combinations and have a look at players ahead of the Wafcon that kicks off in Morocco on July 26. The tournament was moved from March amid Morocco’s wavering in its commitment to hosting the event.

Mbane said the postponement was a blessing in disguise.

“It gives us more time to prepare and a chance to work on ourselves. It will also allow us to play more games, especially since most of the players were in preseason [domestically]. So, we have more time to assess how ready we are for Wafcon.”

⚽️ 𝕀𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣𝕟𝕒𝕥𝕚𝕠𝕟𝕒𝕝 𝔽𝕣𝕚𝕖𝕟𝕕𝕝𝕪 ⚽️



🗣️ "𝚃𝚑𝚎𝚢 𝚌𝚑𝚊𝚕𝚕𝚎𝚗𝚐𝚎𝚍 𝚞𝚜"



Banyana Banyana coach Desiree Ellis reflecting on their 1⃣➖0⃣ victory against Algeria in KwaMashu!#SABCSportFootball #BanyanaBanyana pic.twitter.com/PIM97VDbXh — SABC Sport (@SABC_Sport) April 14, 2026

Mbane was asked about the biggest milestones in her Banyana career.

“My biggest achievement was being part of the team that won Wafcon 2022. Reaching 100 national team caps is incredibly special to me as it’s a milestone not everyone achieves.

“It reflects my dedication, consistency and hard work over the years.”

One of the major disappointments was suffering injury at the 2023 World Cup. “Honestly, it was draining, but I am grateful I had a strong support system. My wife took care of me and though it was hard, having someone by my side made a big difference.

“I was also motivated by the desire to come back stronger.”

Young players should set clear goals and consistently work towards achieving them. Having goals helps serve as a constant reminder and keeps you focused on your journey — Bambanani Mbane

Mbane has established herself as a calm and ultra-dependable player for Banyana and Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies to call upon.

“I believe my style of play fits well into the Mamelodi Sundowns system because the build-up usually starts from the back. We focus on building from defence, which requires players to be calm and comfortable on the ball.”

She urged young players starting out to find consistency in their game.

“Young players should set clear goals and consistently work towards achieving them. Having goals helps serve as a constant reminder and keeps you focused on your journey.

“The process won’t be easy but it is always worth it in the end. It’s also important to remain open to learning and to ask questions.”

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