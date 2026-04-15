Chiefs continue good run by thrashing relegation-threatened Magesi

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Kaizer Chiefs attacker Wandile Duba celebrates his goal with teammates during the Betway Premiership match against Magesi FC at New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

Kaizer Chiefs continued their excellent run of form with a comfortable 4-1 Betway Premiership win over struggling Magesi FC at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Wednesday night.

Amakhosi have won the last five league matches in succession to tighten their grip on third spot ahead of chasing AmaZulu, Sekhukhune United and Durban City.

Chiefs have accumulated 45 points from 23 matches and their advantage is that fourth-placed AmaZulu are behind by six points and they have played one more match.

While Chiefs are on the rise, this result is detrimental for Magesi, who are currently at the bottom of the log and face a significant challenge in reviving their hopes for survival.

Besides the improved performance, Chiefs co-coaches Cedric Kaze and Khalil Ben Youssef will be pleased they have scored 12 goals over the past five wins.

Magesi FC coach Allan Freeze was forced into an early change when Samuel Darpoh wobbled off the pitch with injury after 32 minutes and was replaced by Kabelo Mahlasela

The change disorganised Magesi as the floodgates opened with Chiefs scoring four goals from Flavio Silva, Wandile Duba, Mduduzi Shabalala and Khanyso Mayo.

#BetwayPrem – RESULT:



Mduduzi Shabalala and Khanyisa Mayo add to the scoring as @KaizerChiefs secure the victory and all three points. pic.twitter.com/TL7h80EnPz — Official PSL (@OfficialPSL) April 15, 2026

Magesi’s only goal was scored Diteboho Mofokeng who was partly at fault for the opening goal by Chiefs that was put away by Silva.

Shortly after the departure of Darpoh, Chiefs took the lead through Silva, who was allowed space to control the ball inside the box before he turned to beat goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze for his seventh league goal of the season.

For the opening goal, Glody Lilepo delivered a cross to Silva, who protected the ball well before evading defender Mofokeng to beat the outstretched hands of Chipezeze.

The scoring party continued after five minutes when Chipezeze collided with his own defender and the aerial ball fell on the path of Duba who put the ball in the net for third of the season.

Amakhosi continued to dominate in the second half and they got the third goal after 62 minutes when midfielder Shabalala put the ball past Chipezeze after he received a pass from Reeve Frosler.

Magesi pulled one back after 68 minutes when Mofokeng made up for his earlier mistake by sneaking in at the far post to connect with a dipping free kick into the box.

Chiefs put the icing on the cake in the 83rd minute when Khanyiso Mayo connected with a well-taken cross to beat Motsie Matima and Chipezeze as they registered a double over Magesi FC.

TimesLIVE