Slot rues Liverpool’s missed chances as Dembele double fires PSG into semis

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Ousmane Dembele (L) of PSG celebrates with teammate Joao Neves after scoring his second goal during the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals, 2nd leg match Liverpool FC against Paris Saint-Germain, in Liverpool, Britain, 14 April 2026.

By Lori Ewing and Fernando Kallas

Liverpool manager Arne Slot said his side’s Champions League exit again laid bare a season-long struggle to turn chances into goals, after they were eliminated by Paris St Germain following a 2-0 home defeat on Tuesday that sealed a 4-0 aggregate loss.

Despite enjoying 53% possession and having 21 attempts to PSG’s 12 and eight corners to the visitors’ two, it was PSG who found the net as Ousmane Dembele struck twice in the second half to confirm the defending champions’ place in the semi-finals.

“Unfortunately, it’s one of the many examples of this season where we weren’t able to score from the many chances we had,” Slot said.

“Again, we were so far underperforming in terms of xG [expected goals of 1.94], and that is just an ongoing thing with us throughout the whole season.”

Another top-drawer finish from Ousmane Dembélé 🤩💫



The #UCL champions have one foot on the semi-finals ⚽



📺 Stream on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/DKMBrGTh0A — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 14, 2026

Slot also pointed to a contentious VAR decision that saw a penalty given for a foul on Alexis Mac Allister overturned and a potentially serious injury to France forward Hugo Ekitike, adding to Liverpool’s sense of disappointment on the night.

“Another intervention of the VAR which was not in our favour, and that’s also not for the first time this season.

“Then of course we are very disappointed, because I think there were parts in the second half where you could just feel that if we can score now, this is going to become a special night.”

Slot handed a first start to Alexander Isak since the Sweden international suffered a broken leg in December and said the striker’s return underlined what his team have missed.

“He was twice close to a goal, and that’s why you play a striker of his level. If I thought he wasn’t ready, I wouldn’t have played him.”

The Dutch coach said Isak’s absence had been a factor in Liverpool’s difficulties in front of goal this season, but he remained optimistic about the future.

“The future looks very bright for this team, for this club, because we’ve shown we can compete with the champions of Europe and be the dominant team in our stadium.

“Not many teams can be dominant against Paris St Germain and generate so many chances, as we did. But, yeah, chances is one thing, scoring is a second.”

Liverpool, who are fifth in the Premier League as they try to qualify for next season’s Champions League, visit rivals Everton for the first time at their new stadium on Sunday.

Dembele’s double sealed a 4-0 aggregate win for PSG at a rain-soaked Anfield.

The holders soaked up sustained pressure from Liverpool, who were roared on by a raucous home crowd, but preserved the advantage they established in the first leg in Paris last week to book their fifth semi-final berth in seven seasons.

Dembele scored at Anfield for a second successive campaign when he latched onto a ball from Bradley Barcola in the 72nd minute and curled a shot into the bottom corner past Giorgi Mamardashvili from 20 yards out. He completed his double early in stoppage time, slotting home a cross from Barcola.

Atleti have a response for Barcelona's quick start ⚽💥



Ademola Lookman restores the hosts' lead 🤝



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/noU6H1xnma — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 14, 2026

PSG will meet either Bayern Munich or Real Madrid in the next round, with the German side leading 2-1 ahead of Wednesday’s quarterfinal second leg.

Also on Tuesday night, Atletico Madrid reached the semifinals for the first time in nine years despite a 2-1 home defeat by Barcelona in a thrilling encounter at the Wanda Metropolitano, advancing 3-2 on aggregate after their 2-0 first-leg win at the Camp Nou.

Barca struck twice in the first half to level the tie. Lamine Yamal capitalised on a Clement Lenglet error to open the scoring in the fourth minute, finishing neatly past goalkeeper Juan Musso after Ferran Torres set him up.

Torres then made it 2-0 in the 24th, racing clear onto Dani Olmo’s pass and driving the ball into the top corner.

Barcelona dominated possession after the break and had a third effort ruled out for offside against Torres, while Pedri and Gavi controlled midfield.

Barca finished with 10 men after a last-man challenge brought a red card for defender Eric Garcia and Atletico held on to secure a place in the last four against Arsenal or Sporting who play on Wednesday with the London side leading 1-0.