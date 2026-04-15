Stormers coach Dobson defends players ahead of Connacht clash

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Stormers coach John Dobson has defended star player Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu after a barrage of criticism on social media in wake of the Toulon loss.

It was never part of the Stormers’ game plan for playmaker Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu to have a crack at landing a late drop goal to clinch victory over Toulon in a last-16 Investec Champions Cup clash, says coach John Dobson.

Dobson cleared the air after a frenetic finish to a nail-biting clash at the Stade Mayol which resulted in Feinberg-Mngomezulu being criticised for not attempting a drop goal to snatch victory.

The Cape team’s coach gave an insight into his side’s strategy against Toulon ahead of the Stormers’ United Rugby Championship clash against Connacht in Cape Town on Saturday (1.45pm kickoff).

An emotional Dobson also defended his players after a barrage of criticism on social media in the wake of the Toulon loss.

The outcome was up in the air until the dying moments, before the Stormers endured the heartbreak of being denied a try in debatable circumstances at a vibrant Stade Mayol. The Cape side thought they had snatched the game out of the fire, but joy turned to despair when it was ruled the Stormers had been held up over the line following a TMO review.

A frustrated Dobson questioned the decision not to award a try to his team after Toulon flank Charles Ollivon, who was on the ground and appeared to be offside, prevented lock Adre Smith from scoring.

Sacha is our No 10, no question, and Salmaan has given everything to this team. The criticism is just not justified — John Dobson, Stormers coach

“I just don’t understand the world we live in now,” Dobson said. “You can destroy a guy like Salmaan Moerat [who has announced he is leaving the Stormers to play in France] or question a guy like Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, who is clearly a generational player.

“It’s absolutely astounding and depressing.

“Let me just say this clearly, the drop goal was never on. We were going to get over the line. Adre Smith scored. It’s that simple. Throwing it wide or going back for a drop goal? That’s a 50-50. It was never part of the plan. So it’s certainly not Sacha’s fault.

“Salmaan puts his body on the line every time for this team. He’s a child of this community and people are saying good riddance? It’s unbelievable.

“We have a duty of care towards Sacha and that is part of the reason we manage him the way we do. Sacha is our No 10, no question, and Salmaan has given everything to this team. The criticism is just not justified.”

Dobson said the Stormers were surprised by Moerat’s decision and are now hunting for replacements. Moerat is set to join La Rochelle, while Ruben van Heerden has signed Montpellier, which has dented the Stormer’s depth.

“We are talking to one player overseas, but it’s just a conversation at the moment and nothing more,” Dobson said.

At the moment the Cape side will have to rely on JD Schickerling, Adré Smith, Alex Groves, Adam de Waal, Tom Barnard and Gary Porter.

“Junior Boks captain Riley Norton also makes us super excited,” Dobson said.

The Stormers coach said his team wanted to do something special to honour team manager Chippie Solomon, who died suddenly last Saturday after a heart attack.

“What would Chippie want? What would Chippie do? We want to honour Chippie in the formalities and how we play,” Dobson said. It’s a massive game for us and we appeal to people to help us play for Chippie. We really want to do something special for Chippie. Come and celebrate Chippie’s life.”

Weekend URC fixtures

Friday:

Dragons v Bulls.

Saturday:

Stormers v Connacht;

Lions v Glasgow Warriors;

Ospreys v Sharks.

Follow The Herald WhatsApp channel today and stay connected to the stories shaping our world.

The Herald