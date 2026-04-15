Sundowns’ young defenders look to Cupido in Champions League push

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Keanu Cupido during the Mamelodi Sundowns mixed zone interview at their headquarters in Chloorkop, Midrand, on Tuesday ahead of Saturday's Caf Champions League semifinal second leg clash against Espérance Tunis.

Mamelodi Sundowns will be without Grant Kekana in Saturday’s Caf Champions League semifinal return leg against Espérance Tunis at Loftus Versfeld, so defender Keanu Cupido has embraced the role of guiding Khulumani Ndamane or Kegan Johannes in the heart of defence.

Kekana was sent off in the second half in the first leg, and this leaves Cupido as the most experienced centreback ahead of Ndamane, 22, and Johannes, 24.

Cupido, 28, said he is ready to take responsibility and guide the young players.

“It’s a big blow,” he said. “Grant has had the experience for years now. He helped us a lot.

“We also have Ndamane, a very young and good player. Kegan is there too. We know they can fill Grant’s shoes, but also leading into that, they will need my help because they are not experienced at this stage of the tournament.

“But we’ve been doing well rotating the centrebacks. Each one got opportunities and I think they took them with both hands and now there is an opportunity for one of them to take the spotlight.”

We know it is not going to be an easy game ... We feel like we have one foot in but we also know it is not easy. We have to work hard as a team and we should not think about the previous game. It’s a new game for us, so we want to win this [second leg] match — Keanu Cupido

Downs lost 3-2 on aggregate to Pyramids in the final last season. Cupido said there are lessons Downs have taken from that defeat as they look to go all the way and clinch the title for the first time since 2016, exactly a decade later.

“I think it’s very big for any player in the country to win the Champions League. Everyone dreams of winning that, and playing for a big club like Sundowns presents a big opportunity for everyone to show our quality.

“Last season we were very close. This season we have another opportunity. We learnt from last season going into this semifinal as well.”

Before they think of going all the way and winning the title, Cupido said, Downs will need to work hard and have their wits about them, as Espérance will be throwing everything at the Brazilians.

“We know it is not going to be an easy game, especially for them, needing to get a goal also. We feel like we have one foot in but we also know it is not easy.

“We have to work hard as a team and we should not think about the previous game. It’s a new game for us, so we want to win this [second leg] match.”

Sowetan