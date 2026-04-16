ARENA SPORTS SHOW celebrates 100 episodes with Magents and Japie

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Arena Sports Show celebrated the 100th episode with former Bafana Bafana players Edward and Japie Motale.

The Arena Sports Show reached an important milestone of 100 episodes and celebrated with former Bafana Bafana stars and brothers Edward and Japie Motale in studio.

Presenter Clauiee Grace Mpanza and regular guest Mahlatse Mphahlele went on a trip down memory lane with the Motale’s and were also joined by regular show presenter Sizwe Mabena.

As part of the celebrations, Bafana Bafana and Ghana jerseys are available for grabs, with the question provided in the description of the video on the TimesLIVE YouTube channel.

The Motales spoke about upbringing in Mamelodi where they grew up and went on to play for some of the top teams in the country and the national teams.

Edward “Magents” Motale was captain of Orlando Pirates on the day, standing in for suspended Innocent Mncwango, when the Buccaneers lifted the 1995 African Cup of Champions Clubs and part of Bafana Badana’s victoriuos 1996 Africa Cup of Nations squad.

Japie Motale is one of the few players to have turned out fo all South Africa’s age group national teams and was on the books of clubs including Mamelodi Sundowns, Supersport United, Moroka Swallows, Black Leopards, Maritzburg United.

TimesLIVE