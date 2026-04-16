Bayern showed belief in epic comeback win over Real, Kompany says

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Michael Olise celebrates scoring Bayern Munich's fourth and winning goal with teammates in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg match at Allianz Arena in Munich on Wednesday night.

Bayern Munich showed mental strength and absolute belief to come from behind three times before beating Real Madrid 4-3 to reach the Champions League semifinals on Wednesday, coach Vincent Kompany said.

Kompany, who was booked during the game and will miss their last-four first leg against holders Paris St Germain, said the Bavarians, who are chasing a treble of titles, had to dig deep at Allianz Arena to overcome record 15-times European champions Real 6-4 on aggregate in a classic tie.

“The boys were mentally strong today to recover from setbacks,” Kompany said. “The fans helped us as well.

“We stayed calm and always felt that our moment would come. The boys deserved this win.

“What remains for me is the total togetherness that we showed. That’s what we take from the game. We showed absolute belief and will to fight our way back into the game.”

“During the game our team has a lot of talent and experience to deal with these situations. After 35 seconds in this game to concede a goal, you then have to press the reset button. We stayed focused on our game.”

Bayern trailed 1-0 after 35 seconds when Arda Guler took advantage of a bad mistake by goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, and Real twice more took the lead to go into halftime 3-2 ahead.

Bayern, 2-1 winners of the first leg in Spain, kept their composure, however, and struck twice in the dying stages through Luis Diaz and Michael Olise to snatch victory and advance to the last four.

The six-time European champions can potentially clinch the Bundesliga title this weekend, with a 12-point advantage and five matches remaining, before facing Bayer Leverkusen in the German Cup semifinals.

“It was a very emotional game,” said Kompany, in his second season at Bayern. “We had a lot of possession and always had the feeling we could score. But Real Madrid remain Real Madrid. They have very quick players and are always a threat.”

Vini 🤝 Mbappé



Los Blancos come alive on Champions League nights ✨



📺 Stream #UCL on DStv: https://t.co/B0jLrQW5cc pic.twitter.com/JZ0rcyMRcW — SuperSport Football ⚽️ (@SSFootball) April 15, 2026

Kompany became the 11th coach to lead Bayern to the European Cup semifinals.

Bayern’s dramatic 4-3 home win sent them into the last four 6-4 on aggregate after a thrilling tie.

Diaz struck in the 89th minute and Olise in stoppage time to seal Bayern’s place in the semis where they will play holders Paris St Germain.

In a pulsating first half, Real took the lead three times, with Arda Guler pouncing on a terrible mistake by Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer in the first minute before whipping a free kick into the top corner in the 29th after Bayern had levelled through an Aleksandar Pavlovic header.

Harry Kane put the hosts, 2-1 winners in the first leg in Spain, level with his 12th goal in the competition this season before the visitors hit the woodwork through Vinicius Jr, who delivered a perfect assist in the 42nd minute for Kylian Mbappe to make it 3-2.

Real were reduced to 10 men in the 86th minute after substitute Eduardo Camavinga earned his second booking and Bayern took full advantage.