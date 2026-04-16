Grateful Arteta says Champions League semifinal place a major boost for Arsenal

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Arsenal's William Saliba in action with Sporting CP's Luis Suarez in their Uefa Champions League quarterfinal second leg match at Emirates Stadium in London on Wednesday night.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta said he was hugely grateful to his players for the boost they had given the club after a gritty 1-0 aggregate win over Sporting Lisbon on Wednesday earned them a place in the Champions League semifinals.

A 0-0 home draw at the Emirates against a high-energy Sporting meant Arteta’s side scraped the aggregate victory and their first back-to-back semifinal spot in the club’s history.

“My message to them was gratitude,” Arteta saidreporters. “I know the effort, the commitment that they put in.”

While the performance had not been perfect, how they competed was more important at this stage of the season and with his side also seeking their first English Premier League title in 22 years, the Spaniard said.

You just reached the SF of the UCL and the question you get asked is:



"How frustrating was tonight?" 🤯



Rice post matchpic.twitter.com/MLx3TIACDA — 🇳🇴 kimmoFC (@kimmoFC) April 15, 2026

He said the effort was epitomised by captain for the game Declan Rice who had been “shattered” on Tuesday and had seemed to have no chance of making Wednesday’s Sporting match.

“This is a massive boost,” Arteta said of the win, after his side stuttered in the Premier League at the weekend. “We fully deserve it and we are going to enjoy it.

He said he was looking forward to another tough game in the semi-final against Atletico Madrid, the first leg of which is in two weeks’ time in Spain, followed by the second leg at home on May 5.

Arsenal bowed out in the semifinals last season to eventual winners Paris St-Germain and they will have to improve against a dangerous Atletico if they are to reach the final for only the second time, having lost to Barcelona in 2006.

"How can you boo a team that's been this good all season" 😬



Ashley Williams believes that the criticism from Arsenal fans 'doesn't help' their chances of easing pressure in their bid to win both the Premier League and Champions League. pic.twitter.com/Hd0YK8lCnQ — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) April 15, 2026

“The things that [Atletico manager Diego] Simone have done are impressive,” Arteta said. “I think the tie is open to both teams, I hope it goes our way.”

It was far from convincing for Arteta’s side as they held on to the lead given to them by Kai Havertz’s stoppage-time goal in Lisbon last week.

The well-organised visitors posed a threat at times and almost went ahead on the night shortly before halftime when Geny Catamo’s volley clipped the outside of the post.

Arsenal substitute Leandro Trossard also struck the woodwork in the tense latter stages of a dour game in which Sporting ran out of ideas and could not prevent the hosts keeping an eighth clean sheet in 12 Champions League games this season.