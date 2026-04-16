Mdunyelwa anticipates open game against Esperance

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Zuko Mdunyelwa of Mamelodi Sundowns during the 2025/26 Betway Premiership match against Chippa United at Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on August 9 2025.

As Esperance are expected to chase the game in a bid to overturn the 1-0 deficit from the first leg at home, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa believes that will work perfectly in their favour as they enjoy playing against teams that open up.

Sundowns will host the Tunisian giants at Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Saturday (3pm) with an advantage after winning in the first leg and scoring an away goal.

Esperance will try to overturn that in the second leg as they are expected to go all out and Mdunyelwa said they will want to exploit the spaces they will leave behind.

“It’s an advantage for us because we are an attacking team, so if they are going to come at us, they will definitely leave spaces for us and we love to play when the game is more open,” Mdunyelwa told the media.

“We are expecting them to come out all guns blazing because it’s do or die for them and for us.”

Also having a coach like Miguel Cardoso, who worked with Esperance before joining them and knowing the ins and outs of the club, Mdunyelwa said this has been crucial in winning away in the first leg.

“It’s very crucial for us because he [Cardoso] gives us a little bit of inside and things that you cannot see when you watch the game about the players’ details,” he said. “So, for me, it all boils down to the details that he gives us.”

With one foot in the final, Mdunyelwa has warned that the job is far from over and they need to focus and try to win the match.

“The talk amongst the players is to understand that the assignment is not done as yet. The away game was just the first half and the second half is coming up on Saturday.

“It would mean a lot for us if we win the title, but most importantly, it would mean a lot for the club and for our supporters and that’s what we’re looking forward to giving them.”

Sundowns will welcome back Aubrey Modiba, who missed the first leg due to suspension. However, they will be without Grant Kekana, who was sent off in the last match.