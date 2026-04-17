AmaZulu vow to give Pirates ‘hard time’ as they hunt top-3 spot

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Thalente Mbatha, Lebone Seema and Kamogela Sebelebele fight for possession with a Siwelele player during their Betway PSL match at Orlando Stadium in Soweto on March 14 2026. File photo.

AmaZulu winger Andiswa Sithole is confident Usuthu can beat Orlando Pirates when they lock horns at the Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday and suggests their hopes of finishing in the top three hinge on this fixture. Kickoff is at 3pm.

Fourth-placed AmaZulu are six points away from third spot, having played a game more than Kaizer Chiefs, who are third.

“We have been preparing very well for Pirates,” Sithole said.

“The mood in camp is great and we are motivated to go all-out because Pirates are our direct competitors for those top spots on the log. We want to give Pirates a hard time.

“We really want to climb up the table to boost our chances of finishing in the top three. We don’t see anything that can disrupt us now because the aim is to win all our remaining games, starting with Pirates.”

We are running our own race and I believe that is something we must continue doing — Thalente Mbatha, Bucs midfielder

Pirates, who lost some ground in the title race when they drew 2-all away to Richards Bay in their last fixture last Friday, have two players — skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi and Andre de Jong — sitting on three yellow cards, meaning they should avoid cautions against Usuthu or they will be suspended for the April 26 Soweto derby against Kaizer Chiefs at FNB Stadium.

Second-placed Pirates are now a point behind leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, having played a game more than the Tshwane giants, who have won the last eight championships.

Even so, Bucs midfielder Thalente Mbatha, who’s featured in 17 of Bucs’ 23 league games so far this season, hasn’t thrown in the towel yet.

“I believe that we are still in the race,” he recently told Pirates TV. “And we have to continue playing our game because we have to take it one game at a time. We are running our own race and I believe that is something we must continue doing.”

Sowetan