Loftus sold out for blockbuster clash between Sundowns and Esperance

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The hugely anticipated Champions League semifinal second leg clash between Mamelodi Sundowns and Esperance at Loftus on Saturday (3pm) is sold out.

The Brazilians managed a 1-0 win in front of a hostile crowd during the first leg in Radès last weekend, and it’s time for their supporters to return the favour in Pretoria.

Sundowns’ supporters created an unbelievable atmosphere at Loftus when they beat Esperance 1-0 in the quarterfinal stage last season in a match that was marred by crowd violence.

After that match last season, clashes broke out between the fans, and the life of a visiting Esperance supporter was in serious danger after he left hanging from an upper tier in the stands during the fracas, only to be saved by a Sundowns supporter.

𝙏𝙄𝘾𝙆𝙀𝙏𝙎 𝙎𝙊𝙇𝘿 𝙊𝙐𝙏 🔥



⏰ Gates open at 12H00, we encourage all ticket holders to arrive early and let's paint Loftus yellow!



🚫 No tickets will be sold at the stadium.#Sundowns #TotalEnergiesCAFCL #AreyengMasandawana pic.twitter.com/2At9ab0kxb — Mamelodi Sundowns FC (@Masandawana) April 16, 2026

Sundowns take a slender 1-0 lead into this clash, but they have all to do against this experienced Tunisian side that has lots of quality and ability to cause problems in Pretoria.

Sundowns’ coach Miguel Cardoso will have to do without influential defenders Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana, who are suspended for this clash.

Modiba is serving the last of his two-match suspension for the red card he received in the quarterfinal against Stade Malien a few weeks ago.

Cardoso must decide if he continues with Divine Lunga, who struggled last weekend, or give the opportunity to Fawaaz Basadien.

Kekana was given his marching orders in the first leg of the semifinal in Radès last weekend, and he is likely to be replaced by Khulumani Ndamane.

TimesLIVE