Sundowns coach Cardoso urges his charges to take care of small details against Esperance

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Mamelodi Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says they must take care of even the smallest details during their hugely anticipated Champions League semifinal second leg clash against Esperance at Loftus (3pm) on Saturday.

The Brazilians lead 1-0 from the first leg in Radès that was secured through a goal by Brayan León last weekend but the Tunisian giants have an experienced team capable of overturning the result.

Sundowns, who will be without influential defenders Aubrey Modiba and Grant Kekana, are looking to seal a place in a second successive final after they lost to Pyramids last season.

“1-0 is just a score and both the teams have the capacity to score goals,” said Cardoso during his pre-match press conference at Loftus on Friday afternoon.

“It is very rare to see Sundowns or Esperance matches goalless. We managed to score in the previous match and keeping a clean sheet is going to be a lot of hard work.

“We must show concentration and detail, and both teams will try not to suffer. I expect a tactical match because both teams have wonderful players with different ways to play and attack.

Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso says the clash against Esperance will be about details.



WATCH press conference ➡️➡️➡️https://t.co/ilRsO9r0NX pic.twitter.com/3NbU7Wsmt8 — Mahlatse Mphahlele (@BraMahlatse) April 17, 2026

“The margins on this match are small, and I expect a match of small details. In the last match, the details fell on our side and it means we have a lot to do.

“Our mindset is to be humble, strict, honest and have a professional approach up to the last minute.”

Cardoso added that they have forgotten about the last match.

“The emotions and the place where we stand are obviously where we see the responsibility of such a match. But our thoughts have nothing to do with the previous match.

“The previous match is closed and we are looking at this one and this is a match that we are looking to win. We want to be a strong and capable team, we want to face it with the maximum will.

“We want to produce the result that must be taken seriously in terms of approach. We know very well what we have ahead of us and we have respect for the team on the other side.

“At the same time, we have a lot of respect for ourselves and that is what we need to put on the pitch. We understand that this game is going to have moments and we need to be strong with all those moments.

It is very rare to see Sundowns or Esperance matches goalless. — Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso

“We are playing in the context that is familiar for us and we really need the energy to help us, and we need everybody to be in the right frame of mind regarding the approach of the match.”

The absence of Modiba and Kekana is a blow to the Brazilians and Cardoso said Esperance will also be affected by the absence of influential defender Yassine Meriah.

“All teams are stronger when they have all the players available but I also remember Yassine Meriah is a player who is always in the Esperance line-up, but he is injured and they cannot profit from him.

“It is normal when you arrive at this stage of the competition that players are suffering from fatigue. I expect my players to know the moments, give their best and be able to deal with the situations.”

TimesLIVE